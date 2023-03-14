DC vs RCB, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during DC vs RCB match

Delhi Capitals cruised to their fourth win in WPL 2023 by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on March 13.

DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to field first. The decision worked in her team's favor as they restricted RCB to 63/3 in 12.4 overs. It looked like the Bangalore-based franchise would finish with a total of around 120 runs, but a fantastic 74-run fourth-wicket partnership between Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh gave RCB a fighting chance.

Perry remained not out on 67 runs off 52 balls, whereas Ghosh contributed 37 runs from just 16 deliveries. Eventually, RCB set a 151-run target for DC.

Megan Schutt provided the perfect start for RCB in the second innings by dismissing Shafali Verma for a golden duck before Alice Capsey turned the momentum in DC's favor with a 24-ball 38.

RCB did not allow DC to build big partnerships, but thirty-plus scores from Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp helped them inch closer to the target. In the end, a 15-ball 29* from Jess Jonassen ensured that DC won the match by six wickets with two balls to spare.

Here's a look at some records that were broken during match 11 of WPL 2023.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore achieve a dismal feat in Indian T20 leagues

Royal Challengers Bangalore reached the unfortunate landmark of losing their first five matches of the tournament in both the Indian Premier League and the Women's Premier League with the defeat against Delhi Capitals.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



RCB Women's became only team to lose their 1st ever 5 matches in IPL/WPL



#WomensPremierLeague L L L L L*RCB Women's became only team to lose their 1st ever 5 matches in IPL/WPL L L L L L*RCB Women's became only team to lose their 1st ever 5 matches in IPL/WPL#WomensPremierLeague https://t.co/sBwigrjFxM

Playing under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana, RCB have suffered two losses against the Delhi Capitals and a defeat each against the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. Their next fixture is against the Warriorz on March 15, where they will try to end their losing streak.

#2 Delhi Capitals created a unique record in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals were quite impressive in yesterday's WPL 2023 match (Image: WPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore kicked off the second half of WPL 2023 last night in Navi Mumbai. The Capitals had defeated the Royal Challengers earlier in the season at the Brabourne Stadium.

After defeating RCB once again on Monday, DC became the first team in WPL history to register more than one win against the same opponent. Meanwhile, RCB became the first team to suffer more than one loss against the same franchise.

#3 Ellyse Perry breaks Sophie Devine's record in WPL 2023

Ellyse Perry was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She scored 67 runs off 52 balls, smacking four fours and five sixes. Courtesy of her half-century against DC, Perry has set a record for the highest individual score by a Bangalore player in WPL 2023.

Sophie Devine previously held the record for her 66-run knock against the Gujarat Giants.

Poll : 0 votes