DC vs RCB, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

A deflated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their hunt for their elusive win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they take on a confident Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 11 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday, March 13.

While RCB have lost four out of four, DC are second in the points table, with their only defeat coming in the game against Mumbai.

Bangalore began the tournament by taking on Delhi in their first match. They went down by 60 runs and the defeat in a way set the tone for their WPL 2023 campaign. In their last match against UP Warriorz, they came up with another poor effort to go down by 10 wickets.

Despite an Ellyse Perry half-century, RCB were held to 138 all out, batting first. The bowlers once again failed to make any kind of impact as UP Warriorz chased down the target without losing a single wicket.

After going down to Mumbai, DC returned to winning ways by thumping Gujarat Giants (GG) by 10 wickets in their last match. Marizanne Kapp’s five-fer restricted Gujarat to 105. Shafali Verma then dazzled with an unbeaten 76 off 28 balls as Delhi got home in 7.1 overs.

Today's DC vs RCB toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Meg Lanning said:

"We want to make the most of any help that is there in the surface.”

Alice Capsey and Arundhati Reddy come into the team for Delhi. For Bangalore, Kanika Anuja is unwell, so she is out. Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, and Disha Kasat make their return to the XI.

DC vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose.

Today's DC vs RCB pitch report

Mel Jones and Stacy Ann-King reckon the pitch is firm and has nice coverage of grass as well. Kapp bowled superbly on this, used her variations quite well, and was rewarded for it. Batters will need to apply themselves. It might not be about the spinners as much tonight.

Today's DC vs RCB match players list

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Laura Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Alice Capsey, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Poonam Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sahana Pawar, Poonam Khemnar, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana.

DC vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Pandit, Saurabh Dhote

TV umpire: Madanagopal Kuppuraj

Match Referee: Anupa Narvekar

