DC vs RCB, WPL 2025: Kotambi Stadium, Baroda, pitch history and T20 records

After three incredible matches, the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 moves on as we have a high-octane match coming up. It will be a repeat of the WPL 2024 final as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on February 17, Monday.

The defending champions opened their account in the most stylish fashion possible. On the back of Richa Ghosh's brilliance, RCB scripted the highest run-chase of 202 in WPL history against the Gujarat Giants (GG). As for the Delhi side, they also started their campaign with a win against Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets.

But before the DC vs RCB clash comes up, let us look at everything important that relates to the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara WPL record

The Kotambi Stadium is scheduled to host a total of six WPL 2025 matches and we are halfway through them. Incredibly, all three matches in the tournament so far have been won by chasing teams. This means the dew factor surely plays a role in the outcome here.

Here are some crucial stats to know from the previous WPL matches played in Baroda:

Matches played: 3

Won by teams batting first: 0

Won by teams batting second: 3

Highest team total: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Lowest team total: 143/9 - UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 202/4 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2025

Highest individual score: 80* - Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) vs DC, 2025

Best bowling figures: 3/25 - Priya Mishra (GG) vs UPW, 2025

Average first-innings score: 169.3

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara Pitch Report

The Kotambi Stadium has assisted the batters. While the pace bowlers can thrive when they change their pace a bit, it is a superb ground for batters nonetheless. As for the spinners, Priya Mishra showed the way on how to bowl on this deck, with her taking 3/25 for GG.

One side is 60m long while the other is just 51m. Straight boundaries are also around 60m in dimensions. The exact pitch report will be telecasted live just before the toss.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara last WPL match

The Gujarat Giants (GG) defeated UP Warriorz (UPW) in the last match of the WPL 2025 at the venue. It was a rather easy win for the Ashleigh Gardner-led side. Gardener walked the talk as she took two wickets and hammered a match-winning 52 off 32 while chasing a modest score of 144.

As mentioned earlier, Priya Mishra, the leg-spinner, dominated the middle overs as she wreaked havoc with a spell of 3/25. Deepti Sharma top-scored (39) for her side but failed to inspire the team to a win.

