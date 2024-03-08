DC vs UPW Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in match number 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 8. This will be the second match for UPW in consecutive days. They went down to Mumbai Indians (MI) by 42 runs on Thursday in a one-sided encounter. With only four points from six matches, UP Warriorz’s chances of finishing in the top three have suffered a major blow.

Bowling first after losing the toss, UPW did a decent job of restricting a strong Mumbai Indians batting outfit to 160/6 as Chamari Athapaththu claimed 2/27. However, their batting crumbled in the wake of some brilliant bowling from MI. UPW were held to 118/9 in the chase as only Deepti Sharma (53* off 36) put up some resistance.

Delhi Capitals are table-toppers, with eight points from five matches. In their previous WPL 2024 clash, they hammered Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. Batting first, DC put up 192/4 on the board as Jemimah Rodrigues and Meg Lanning slammed fifties. Jess Jonassen (3/21) and Marizanne Kapp (2/37) then starred with the ball to keep Mumbai to 163/8.

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head record in WPL

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz have clashed thrice in the Women’s Premier League, with Lanning and co. having an unbeaten record so far. In the Bangalore leg of WPL 2024, DC hammered UPW by nine wickets. UP Warriorz managed only 119/9 batting first, a target Delhi Capitals chased in 14.3 overs.

Here’s a summary of Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 3

Matches won by UP Warriorz - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz WPL matches

When Delhi and UPW met in the first half of WPL 2024, Kapp bowled an outstanding spell of 3/5, while Radha Yadav picked up 4/20. DC held UP Warriorz to under 120. Openers Shafali Verma (64*) and Lanning (51) then starred in Delhi’s chase.

Here's a summary of the last three Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz matches in the Women’s Premier League:

DC (123/1) beat UPW (119/9) by 9 wickets, February 26, 2024

DC (142/5) beat UPW (138/6) by 5 wickets, March 21, 2023

DC (211/4) beat UPW (169/5) by 42 runs, March 07, 2023

