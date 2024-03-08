DC vs UPW Match Prediction: Who will win today's WPL 2024 match?

The UP Warriorz (UPW) find many things against them right now in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). They have managed just two wins in six games and are currently placed fourth in the standings, with their net run rate well in the negatives.

Moreover, UPW are all set to play back-to-back games against the top two teams in the league. After falling to the Mumbai Indians (MI) yesterday, Alyssa Healy and Co. are all set to take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 8.

With the league stage winding down, the Warriorz are very close to elimination. And they will have less than 24 hours to recover from their clash against MI, which saw Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round show consign them to a heavy defeat.

DC, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top. Their only loss in the competition so far was on the opening day to MI, and they're on a four-match winning streak. Meg Lanning and Co. also have the best run rate, by far, in the tournament and are close to booking their spot in the summit clash.

The Capitals have enjoyed their time playing against the Warriorz. They have won all three of their meetings, including the reverse fixture by nine wickets. Marizanne Kapp and Shafali Verma led the way on that occasion, with support from Lanning and Radha Yadav.

Can DC extend their lead over the other four teams? Or will UPW make the playoff race interesting with a surprise result?

WPL 2024, Match 15: DC look to strengthen hold over top spot

Expand Tweet

The UPW batting lineup unraveled on Thursday, with the MI bowlers finding it all too easy to dismiss the key cogs in the lineup. Alyssa Healy hasn't been anywhere close to her fluent self, while Chamari Athapaththu hasn't been able to make an impact since entering the fray at No. 3.

Grace Harris has pulled the Warriorz out of a few tricky situations, but even her form has tapered off a bit recently. She struggled to find the middle of the bat against MI, who kept things tight with their star bowlers before eventually prising her out for a painstaking 23-ball 15.

The signs don't look good for UPW, who will be up against a DC bowling attack that has fired on all cylinders thus far. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen have led the way, with support from Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, and Radha Yadav. Alice Capsey's handy off-spin has been sparingly used by Lanning - such has been the dominance of the other bowlers.

Moreover, the Delhi batting unit is more than capable of taking on spinners. Shafali is the key in that regard, but Capsey and the rest of the middle order are more than handy as well.

UPW must also be tired after playing a game just yesterday, and the odds are stacked heavily against them. DC should be able to pull off a win and solidify their hold over the top spot.

Prediction: DC to win Match 15 of WPL 2024.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App