DC vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during DC vs UPW match

The Delhi Capitals played against the UP Warriorz last night (Tuesday, March 7) in WPL 2023. Navi Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy played host to this contest, where the Capitals beat the Warriorz by 42 runs.

UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to field first. The decision backfired as DC posted a 211-run total on the scoreboard. Captain Meg Lanning led the Capitals from the front, scoring 70 runs off 42 deliveries. She smacked 10 fours and three sixes to help her side post another 200-run total in the Women's Premier League.

Tahlia McGrath fought like a lone warrior for the Lucknow-based franchise, aggregating 90 runs. However, her top-quality knock went in vain as the UP Warriorz finished with only 169/5 in their 20 overs.

Jess Jonassen was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round brilliance. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder took a three-wicket haul and scored 42 runs off 20 balls.

It was an eventful evening in Navi Mumbai yesterday, with multiple records being broken. Here's a list of three such records that broke during the battle between UP Warriorz and the Delhi Capitals.

#1 Tahlia McGrath broke Shafali Verma's record in WPL 2023

Tahlia McGrath smashed her maiden half-century in the Women's Premier League (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

Although UP Warriorz lost the match by a considerable margin, fans of the Lucknow-based franchise will always remember the match against the Delhi Capitals for Tahlia McGrath's brilliant batting performance.

McGrath came out to bat number four when the UP Warriorz were down to 31/2 in the fourth over. Shweta Sehrawat lost her wicket in the next over as the Warriorz slipped to 31/3.

Tahlia rebuilt the innings with vice-captain Deepti Sharma, adding 40 runs for the fourth wicket. Sharma failed to get going and departed after scoring 12 runs off 20 balls. Devika Vaidya joined McGrath next and had a 49-run stand for the fifth wicket. Vaidya lost her wicket in the 17th over, with the team's score reading 120/5.

Wickets kept tumbling at one end, but Tahlia McGrath did not stop and ended with 90 runs off 50 balls. McGrath now owns the record for the highest individual score in WPL 2023, bettering Shafali Verma's score of 84.

#2 Tahlia McGrath broke another WPL 2023 record held by Shafali Verma

Tahlia McGrath aggregated 68 runs (11 fours and four sixes) via boundaries during her 90-run knock against the Delhi Capitals.

McGrath now owns the record for the most runs scored via boundaries in a WPL innings. Shafli Verma previously held the record for scoring 64 runs (10 fours and four sixes) via fours and sixes against RCB in the WPL.

#3 Meg Lanning created a new WPL 2023 record

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning became the first player to smash two half-centuries in the Women's Premier League. She scored 72 runs on debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Lanning followed it up with a 70-run knock against the UP Warriorz last night in Navi Mumbai. She currently holds the Orange Cap in WPL 2023.

