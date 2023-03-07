DC vs UPW, WPL 2023: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, Pitch history and WPL records

The UP Warriorz (UPW) will play their second match of WPL 2023 tonight against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy. Both teams are undefeated in the Women's Premier League so far.

The Delhi Capitals hold the second position in the WPL 2023 points table with one win in one match. They defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their first-ever Women's Premier League match.

The UP Warriorz are third in the standings at the moment. They too have won the only match they have played so far, but their net run rate is inferior to that of the Delhi Capitals. The Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by three wickets on Sunday evening.

Before the game between the second-placed and third-placed teams of WPL 2023 begins, here are some vital numbers you need to know about the pitch in Navi Mumbai.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai WPL records & stats

WPL matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 65 - Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG) vs. UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team score: 207/5 - Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Lowest team score: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 175/7 - UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first-innings score: 188

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy pitch report

The pitch at this stadium assists the batters and bowlers equally. In the last evening match on this ground, there was a lot of dew in the outfield. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to field first.

Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy last WPL match

In the last match hosted by Navi Mumbai, UP Warriorz beat the Gujarat Giants by three wickets. Gujarat posted 169/6 on the board in their 20 overs. Chasing 170 for a victory, the Warriorz recovered from 105/7 to 175/7 and won the game with one ball to spare.

Eight sixes were hit in the battle between Gujarat and Warriorz. The two teams scalped a total of 13 wickets, with pacers bagging nine of them.

Poll : 0 votes