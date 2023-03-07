DC vs UPW, WPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face UP Warriorz in match number five of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 7. Both Delhi and UP got their WPL campaigns underway with wins in their opening encounters. While the Capitals hammered Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 60 runs, Warriorz got the better of Gujarat Giants by three wickets.

DC were absolutely dominant in their triumph over RCB. Shafali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning cracked whirlwind half-centuries, featuring in a 162-run stand for the opening wicket. Marizanne Kapp and Jemimah Rodrigues also played breezy cameos as Delhi posted an impressive 223/2 on the board. Left-arm seamer Tara Norris’ five-wicket haul then held Bangalore to 163/8.

UP’s win was not very convincing. Chasing 170 against Gujarat, they were on the back foot at 88/6. It needed an exceptional half-century from Grace Harris to haul them over the line. Kiran Navgire also scored a defiant half-century, but UP will need more from the likes of skipper Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, and Deepti Sharma.

Today's DC vs UPW toss result

UP Warriorz have won the toss and opted to field. Speaking about the decision, Alyssa Healy said:

“(There is a) little bit of green which is rare in India. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side.”

UPW have taken a massive call. Last match star Grace Harris sits out and Shabnim Ismail comes in. Delhi are going in with the same team.

DC vs UPW - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Today's DC vs UPW pitch report

According to Julia Price and Kate Cross, it’s a fresh pitch and the bowlers will have to work out what they need to do. There has been a lot more swing here (DY Patil) than at the Brabourne Stadium. The pitch was under covers for the last couple of hours and there's a bit of weather around.

Today's DC vs UPW match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi, Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav.

UP Warriorz squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.

DC vs UPW - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, Vrinda Rathi

TV umpire: N Janani

Match Referee: Rajni Basnet

