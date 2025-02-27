RCB vs GG, WPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to collide with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in Match 12 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru would be packed to cheer their local team, led by Smriti Mandhana.

RCB have lost two back-to-back encounters after a superb start to their WPL 2025 campaign. In their last match, RCB lost in a Super Over against UP Warriorz (UPW). However, RCB would take confidence from their previous game against Gujarat, where Richa Ghosh's freakish knock (64* off 27) helped them script down the highest-ever run-chase in WPL history.

As for Gujarat, they are at the bottom of the WPL points table. Can they pull up and complete revenge on RCB? Let us look at the pitch history and WPL records at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru WPL records

IPL or WPL, the pattern remains the same at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing teams have a huge advantage here, with 10 out of 16 games seeing teams bowling first win. Here are some other crucial stats from the previous WPL matches hosted by Bengaluru:

WPL matches played: 16

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 11

Highest team total: 198/3 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz, 2024

Lowest team total: 107/7 - Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Highest individual score: 90* - Ellyse Perry (RCB) vs UPW, 2025

Best bowling figures: 5/22 - Sobhana Asha (RCB) vs UPW, 2024.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

Unlike other venues, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers a proper runfest in T20 cricket. The square boundaries are 61 and 54 metres on the sides, and 69m straight. While the batters would be happy to bat here, they would need to counter early swing movement as there would be a slight amount of grass on the surface.

In the ongoing WPL 2025, as many as 33 wickets have been taken by pacers in Bengaluru. Spinners, meanwhile, have had success 22 times. The exact pitch report will be telecasted live just before the toss.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last WPL match

The last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, was played between the UP Warriorz and the Mumbai Indians (MI). UPW were put to bat first and produced a mediocre performance.

Grace Harris started with a bang, scoring 45 off 26 but didn't find enough support from the other end. Tahlia McGrath (1) and Deepti Sharma (4) both failed as well, with UPW reaching 142/9.

In reply, Mumbai Indians were put in a commanding position, courtesy of Nat Sciver-Brunt. Yastika Bhatia lost her wicket early but that was it for UPW. Brunt stitched the biggest partnership for MI in WPL history with Hayley Matthews as both pummeled 133 runs together. Brunt remained unbeaten at 75, with Mumbai winning with eight wickets and three overs remaining.

