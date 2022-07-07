DD vs MP Prediction: Who will win today’s TNPL match?

The Dindigul Dragons will lock horns with the Madurai Panthers in the 13th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2022) on Thursday. The NPR College Ground in Dindigul will host this contest.

The Dragons have played four games so far in TNPL 2022 and have four points to their name. They have won two and lost as many games so far. They faced the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in their last game and beat them comprehensively to grab two points.

Bowling first, the Dragons did a fine job by restricting the Tamizhans to 145 in their 20 overs. They picked up eight wickets in the process. In reply, K Vishal Vaidhya starred with the bat, scoring 84 to guide his side home in the penultimate over with nine wickets in hand.

The Madurai Panthers, on the other hand, have played three games so far. They have won two games and have four points to their name. After winning their first two games, they suffered their first loss of the competition against the Nellai Royal Kings in their last game.

The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Royal Kings posted 209 on the board in their 20 overs. In reply, Arun Karthik scored a brilliant ton, but he lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 183/8, losing the game by 26 runs.

TNPL 2022: Who will win today’s match?

Hari Nishanth in action

Both Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers have four points to their name and will be eager to grab their third win of the competition.

The Dragons were brilliant in their last game as they got back to winning ways. They fired in unison against the Tamizhans, which helped them win the game comfortably. They will be riding with confidence after that win and the Panthers will have to be on their toes to challenge them.

Arun Karthik was the lone fighter with the bat for the Panthers in their previous fixture. Other batters will have to step up if they are to challenge the Dragons in their upcoming fixture.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations when these two sides meet on Thursday. The Dragons will start as favorites and expect them to come out on top in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Dindigul Dragons (DD) to win today’s TNPL match.

