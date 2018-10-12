Debutant Shardul Thakur walks off the field with groin issues

Shardul Thakur, debuting in the second Test against West Indies, was forced to walk off the field after straining his groin while bowling on the opening day.

Thakur limped off the field along with physio Patrick Farhart after bowling just ten deliveries in his first Test for India.

The 26-year-old, India's 294th Test cap, had been recently ruled out of the Asia Cup midway through the tournament. He was experiencing right hip issues and groin soreness after his side's game against Hong Kong.

He was back in action in no time, representing Mumbai in their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 game against Punjab on September 28, 10 days after the Hong Kong game. He picked up three wickets and scored 30 runs in his side's 43-run win in their Group A clash.

Replacing Mohammed Shami in the playing XI, Thakur was into his second over of the day, when he experienced discomfort in his stride, and was visibly in pain. He walked out of the field with the physio, with Ravichandran Ashwin completing his over.

The injury seems to be a relapse of the issues he had during the Asia Cup, where he had to be replaced by Siddarth Kaul in the squad.

Thakur is also part of the Indian squad for the first two ODIs against West Indies, set to be played after the two Tests. He's already played five ODIs and seven T20Is from India, having debuted against Sri Lanka in 2017.

He received a call-up to the ODI squad against England this year, filling in for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, who had injured his thumb. Before that, he represented the team in the Nidahas Trophy.

India is currently leading the two-match series, having won the first game by a whopping innings and 272 runs, their biggest win in Test cricket.