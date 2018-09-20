Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Why strategies and decision making are key to a champion team 

Bharat
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
55   //    20 Sep 2018, 23:04 IST

Perhaps they got their strategy wrong - Russell didn't bat." – these were the words of Steve Smith, Man of the Match, at the presentation ceremony after his team Barbados Tridents snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

In Russel’s previous match, he arrived at the crease with the scorecard reading a sorry 16/4 in 3.3 overs. What transpired next was a freakish innings of absolute mayhem as his whirlwind knock of 121 off 49 balls helped the Tallawah’s chase down an improbable 224 runs from an even more improbable position. Lets reserve praise for that innings for later. What was shocking was the fact that in the next match, against Barbados, Jamaica lost the match by 2 runs with 7 wickets ( including that of Russell!) in their kitty.

From a stage where the match could have been done and dusted by sending power hitters like Russell and Powell early on, Tallawahs instead sent Ross Taylor, who is a known slow starter, and eventually lost the match.


SA v NSW - JLT One Day Cup
A lot of plannin goes behind a successful team

If this doesn’t strike upon you the importance of backroom decision making in cricket, now lets move to the other end of the spectrum – the opposition Barbados Tridents.

There were rumors going around, and visuals seemed quite obvious too, that they deliberately dropped catches towards the later stages of the Tallawah’s innings to keep Russell from possibly showing off his pyrotechnics and winning the game for his team.

Nonetheless, one must also observe that the longer the game is played, lesser is the importance of these backroom decisions. The longer a game is played, the decisions need to be instinctive and need to be taken by the presiding captain on the field spontaneously.

However, the value of a wise coaching staff is not lost completely too.

In the recent Lord’s Test between India and England, the Indian think tank replaced a seamer with a second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav at Lord's, when the pitch was lush green and the conditions largely favored seam bowling. Their argument that it was a rainy on the first day , and that the forecast for later days was bright and sunny was, well – just a show of their rigidity to accept their mistakes.

For a point in case, England in the same match played 4 fast bowlers and a spinner. So it definitely was a tactical error on the Indian team management’s behalf.

Cricket is a game whose horizons can be extended to infinite levels. And these issues such as decision-making can either be the making of a champion team or the grand fall of another.


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Barbados Tridents Jamaica Tallawahs Andre Russell Kuldeep Yadav
Bharat
CONTRIBUTOR
CPL 2018 Match 20 : Barbados Tridents vs Jamaica...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, Match 14: Jamaica Tallawahs vs Barbados...
RELATED STORY
Steven Smith emulates Shahid Afridi's bowling in the CPL;...
RELATED STORY
Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who have won...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Eliminator: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and...
RELATED STORY
Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago Knight Riders: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs :...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018: Top 6 Batting Performances of this Season
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018, 12th Match, Jamaica Tallawahs vs Trinbago...
RELATED STORY
CPL 2018 Match 17 : St Lucia Stars vs Jamaica Tallawahs,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Today
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Bangladesh
IND VS BAN preview
Super Four Match 2 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us