Decision on whether or not to host T20 World Cup this year a tough one, reckons Sachin Tendulkar

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar felt that the decision to host the T20 World Cup this year or to postpone it will be extremely tricky as it would depend on a lot of factors with the COVID-19 pandemic still raging.

Thus, Sachin Tendulkar believed that the Australian cricket board will have to consider many factors other than finances if they want to stage the marquee event this year.

"The decision regarding the fate of T20 World Cup rests with the Australian cricket board. If they are able to host the tournament or not, this isn't the only point that needs to be considered. There are lots of things that need to be considered for example financial aspect. All such things need to click together. It's a tough decision," Sachin Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

International cricket has not been played since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This also means that there might be a possibility that cricket will have to return with no fans and behind closed doors.

However, Cricket Australia have announced that they might be able to allow 25% of the total capacity of the stadium to watch games of cricket as they feel the COVID-19 situation in their country is under control. Tendulkar believed that as crowds bring in extra energy, this will be a great thing for the return of cricket.

"If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would then mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground," Tendulkar said when asked about suggestions that a certain numbers of fans can be allowed to attend matches. I have came across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them, you draw energy from them. If 25 percent fans are allowed in the stadium then it will be a very good thing," Sachin Tendulkar asserted.