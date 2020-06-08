×
Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
Advertisement

Deepak Chahar sheds light on Virat Kohli’s captaincy, says he is like a friend 

  • Deepak Chahar made his debut in 2018 but has played only 13 international games.
  • The swing bowler recalled an incident from the dressing room to highlight Kohli's friendly side.
Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Jun 2020, 21:59 IST
Deepak Chahar made his international debut in 2018
Deepak Chahar made his international debut in 2018

Team India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been doing a lot of interviews these days in the absence of cricket. The 26-year-old was all set to return from an injury in the Indian Premier League 2020, but the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conversation with Irfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru on Star Sports, Deepak Chahar was talking about Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Contrary to what fans believe, that Virat Kohli is a strict captain, Chahar said that the team India skipper can be approached without inhibitions and feels like a friend.

“I have one incident to share - It was my brother Rahul Chahar's debut match and both of us were playing that match against West Indies. During the match, there were some songs playing and Virat bhaiya was having some fun and dancing as well. So Rahul was intently looking at him,” Chahar said.

“So, Virat kept an arm on his shoulder and asked him if he felt he would be getting a serious captain. So you can speak to him without any inhibitions, so you feel he is like a friend. He gives lot of freedom. Even when I played my first match with him, he allowed me to set my field,” he added.

Deepak Chahar has been in and out

The swing bowler made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2018 and his T20I debut against England later that year. Chahar has played three ODIs and ten T20Is, from which he has two and 17 wickets respectively. In a T20I against Bangladesh last year, he took a six-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.

Published 08 Jun 2020, 21:59 IST
Indian Cricket Team Deepak Chahar
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 6
GHG 107/10 (20 ov)
FPC *35/2 (7 ov)
LIVE
FPC Finnish Pakistani Club need 73 runs in 13.0 remaining overs
GHG VS FPC live score
Match 7 | Tomorrow, 08:30 PM
Empire CC
Greater Helsinki CC
ECC VS GHC preview
Match 5 | Today
SD 157/5 (20 ov)
PT 70/10 (16 ov)
Southern Districts CC won by 87 runs.
SD VS PT live score
Final | Today
SD 91/9 (20 ov)
WCC 92/7 (17.1 ov)
Waratah Cricket Club won by 3 wickets
SD VS WCC live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
SKK 123/2 (10 ov)
ECC 65/8 (10 ov)
KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti won by 58 runs.
SKK VS ECC live score
Match 5 | Yesterday
OCC 78/8 (10 ov)
HCC 79/1 (6.4 ov)
Helsinki Cricket Club won by 9 wickets
OCC VS HCC live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SKK 79/8 (10 ov)
BTC 80/2 (9.3 ov)
Bengal Tigers CC won by 8 wickets
SKK VS BTC live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
ECC 82/2 (10 ov)
OCC 83/2 (8.5 ov)
Otaniemi CC won by 8 wickets
ECC VS OCC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Finnish T10 League 2020
Darwin T20 2020
Finnish Premier League 2020
Vanuatu T10 League 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी