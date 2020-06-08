Deepak Chahar sheds light on Virat Kohli’s captaincy, says he is like a friend

Deepak Chahar made his debut in 2018 but has played only 13 international games.

The swing bowler recalled an incident from the dressing room to highlight Kohli's friendly side.

Team India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been doing a lot of interviews these days in the absence of cricket. The 26-year-old was all set to return from an injury in the Indian Premier League 2020, but the tournament got postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conversation with Irfan Pathan and Jatin Sapru on Star Sports, Deepak Chahar was talking about Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Contrary to what fans believe, that Virat Kohli is a strict captain, Chahar said that the team India skipper can be approached without inhibitions and feels like a friend.

“I have one incident to share - It was my brother Rahul Chahar's debut match and both of us were playing that match against West Indies. During the match, there were some songs playing and Virat bhaiya was having some fun and dancing as well. So Rahul was intently looking at him,” Chahar said.

“So, Virat kept an arm on his shoulder and asked him if he felt he would be getting a serious captain. So you can speak to him without any inhibitions, so you feel he is like a friend. He gives lot of freedom. Even when I played my first match with him, he allowed me to set my field,” he added.

Deepak Chahar has been in and out

The swing bowler made his ODI debut against Afghanistan in Dubai in 2018 and his T20I debut against England later that year. Chahar has played three ODIs and ten T20Is, from which he has two and 17 wickets respectively. In a T20I against Bangladesh last year, he took a six-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick.