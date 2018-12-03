×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Defamation case: Windies star Chris Gayle awarded $300K

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
News
431   //    03 Dec 2018, 10:37 IST

Chris Gayle had found himself under the scanner during early 2016
Chris Gayle had found himself under the scanner during early 2016

What's the story?

Veteran Caribbean opener Chris Gayle has been awarded $300,000 as compensation for being defamed in several reports by Fairfax Media regarding an alleged incident of indecent exposure during the 2015 World Cup.

In a significant legal judgement on Monday, New South Wales (NSW) Supreme Court Justice Lucy McCallum has instructed Fairfax Media to pay the hefty sum of money in damages to Gayle. The Australian media company has decided to appeal against the decision.

The background

During early 2016, a slew of articles appeared in prominent Australian media outlets such as The Sydney Morning HeraldThe Age and The Canberra Times alleging that Gayle had exposed himself to a massage therapist on the sidelines of a World Cup match in Sydney.

Gayle instantly filed a defamation suit against Fairfax Media. After legal proceedings had been initiated in 2016, a four-member jury ruled in favour of the West Indies batsman in October 2017. The NSW Supreme Court ascertained that the publisher had failed to prove the veracity of the reports which alleged that he had exposed himself indecently to Leanne Russell.

The heart of the matter

Arguing that the allegations have transcended into Gayle's professional career on the field, Justice Lucy McCallum dismissed the defence's proposition of qualified privilege that the publisher had acted in public interest while covering the incident.

Disregarding the defendants' malice while establishing the damages, Justice McCallum termed Gayle's feelings of hurt as 'surprisingly compelling' and insisted that the opener's distress primarily arose from then calls urging him to be banned from the game.

"In light of the jury's verdict, I am required to assess damages on the basis that the allegation of indecent exposure was not true and that the attribution of such conduct was very damaging to Mr Gayle's reputation", Justice McCallum was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

What's next?

Labelling the judgment as 'prejudiced', Fairfax Media has opted to immediately appeal against the damages listed. It remains to be seen if the case embarks in a different direction in the coming future.

Meanwhile, Gayle's spokesperson Grant Vandenberg expressed the left-hander's desire to return to the Big Bash and play cricket on Australian soil. It will be interesting to see how the tournament's organisers react to the NSW Supreme Court judgment.

Topics you might be interested in:
Big Bash League 2018-19 West Indies Cricket Chris Gayle
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
5 cricketers who filed a defamation suit
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Can Windies avenge their Test series defeat the...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to become the highest...
RELATED STORY
Chris Gayle creates a unique T20 cricket record
RELATED STORY
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chris Gayle deserves the nickname 'Universe...
RELATED STORY
Best West Indies T20I XI that can defeat any team
RELATED STORY
5 of Chris Gayle's best knocks against India in ODIs and...
RELATED STORY
3 star players who could retire from international...
RELATED STORY
How Windies could line up at 2019 World Cup with the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Match 1 | Wed, 19 Dec, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 2 | Thu, 20 Dec, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Perth Scorchers
MLR VS PRS preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Stars
SYT VS MLS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Dec, 04:30 AM
Sydney Sixers
Perth Scorchers
SYS VS PRS preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Dec, 08:00 AM
Brisbane Heat
Hobart Hurricanes
BRH VS HBH preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Renegades
ADS VS MLR preview
Match 7 | Mon, 24 Dec, 04:45 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Melbourne Stars
HBH VS MLS preview
Match 8 | Mon, 24 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 9 | Wed, 26 Dec, 08:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Dec, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Dec, 08:00 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Sixers
MLR VS SYS preview
Match 13 | Sun, 30 Dec, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Perth Scorchers
HBH VS PRS preview
Match 14 | Mon, 31 Dec, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Thunder
ADS VS SYT preview
Match 15 | Tue, 01 Jan, 03:45 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 16 | Tue, 01 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Renegades
MLS VS MLR preview
Match 17 | Wed, 02 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 18 | Thu, 03 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Adelaide Strikers
MLR VS ADS preview
Match 19 | Fri, 04 Jan, 08:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Sixers
HBH VS SYS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 05 Jan, 07:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Sydney Thunder
MLS VS SYT preview
Match 21 | Sat, 05 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Brisbane Heat
PRS VS BRH preview
Match 22 | Sun, 06 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Sydney Sixers
ADS VS SYS preview
Match 23 | Mon, 07 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 24 | Tue, 08 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Brisbane Heat
SYT VS BRH preview
Match 25 | Wed, 09 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 10 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 27 | Fri, 11 Jan, 08:00 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 28 | Sun, 13 Jan, 03:45 AM
Sydney Thunder
Adelaide Strikers
SYT VS ADS preview
Match 29 | Sun, 13 Jan, 07:35 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Match 30 | Sun, 13 Jan, 10:35 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Sixers
PRS VS SYS preview
Match 31 | Mon, 14 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Stars
Hobart Hurricanes
MLS VS HBH preview
Match 32 | Wed, 16 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 33 | Thu, 17 Jan, 08:15 AM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Thunder
BRH VS SYT preview
Match 34 | Fri, 18 Jan, 10:30 AM
Perth Scorchers
Hobart Hurricanes
PRS VS HBH preview
Match 35 | Sat, 19 Jan, 07:45 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Stars
MLR VS MLS preview
Match 36 | Sun, 20 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Brisbane Heat
SYS VS BRH preview
Match 37 | Mon, 21 Jan, 08:15 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 38 | Tue, 22 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 39 | Wed, 23 Jan, 03:45 AM
Melbourne Stars
Adelaide Strikers
MLS VS ADS preview
Match 40 | Wed, 23 Jan, 08:15 AM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 41 | Thu, 24 Jan, 10:40 AM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 42 | Sun, 27 Jan, 08:40 AM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 43 | Mon, 28 Jan, 10:15 AM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Renegades
PRS VS MLR preview
Match 44 | Tue, 29 Jan, 05:00 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Brisbane Heat
HBH VS BRH preview
Match 45 | Tue, 29 Jan, 08:00 AM
Sydney Sixers
Adelaide Strikers
SYS VS ADS preview
Match 46 | Wed, 30 Jan, 08:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Sydney Thunder
MLR VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Thu, 31 Jan, 08:40 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us