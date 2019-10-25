Deodhar Trophy 2019: Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel and Shubman Gill to lead India A, India B and India C respectively

Shubman Gill

The BCCI-appointed senior selection committee met on Thursday to pick India's squads for their series against Bangladesh, as well as the teams for the 2019 Deodhar Trophy. The Deodhar Trophy will be played between October 31 and November 4 in Ranchi.

It will be just the second time that the tournament will feature India A, B, and C. The teams include several international cricketers as well as future stars and will be captained by Hanuma Vihari (India A), Parthiv Patel (India B) and Shubman Gill (India C).

Hanuma Vihari will lead a promising side that has the talented batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran, experienced left-arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat and Indian Test mainstay Ravichandran Ashwin in its ranks. Left-hand batsman Ishan Kishan will keep wickets for India A.

India B will be led by the experienced Gujarat wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a double ton in the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this month, also made the cut along with Tamil Nadu’s Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar.

In a surprise move, Shubman Gill has been chosen to lead India C which consists of established batsmen like Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, and Mumbai paceman Dhawal Kulkarni.

Fixtures

October 31

India A vs India B

November 1

India C vs India A

November 2

India B vs India C

November 4

Final

Squads

India A

Hanuma Vihari (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India B

Parthiv Patel (c&wk), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana

India C

Shubman Gill (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

The 2018 Deodhar Trophy saw Ajinkya Rahane-led India C defeat Shreyas Iyer’s India B by 29 runs in the final. Rahane scored an unbeaten 144 runs opposition captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 148 runs.