Deodhar Trophy 2019 | Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith tons help India B beat India A comprehensively

Baba Aparajith's run-a-ball 101 helped India B to victory.

The first match of the Deodhar Trophy took place at the JSCA International Stadium complex at Ranchi between India A and India B. Parthiv Patel's India B cruised past India A by 108 runs, thanks to centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith.

Winning the toss and electing to field first, Hanuma Vihari’s decision seemed to have been spot on when Jaydev Unadkat got rid of in-form Priyank Panchal in the fifth over. Teenager Yashasvi Jaiswal looked good for his 31 runs in 34 balls, however, a lapse in concentration cost him his wicket to Siddarth Kaul while trying to force him over long-on.

Gaikwad and Aparajith added 158 runs for the third wicket before Gaikwad (113 runs off 122 balls) lost his wicket in the 42nd over to Indian international Ravichandran Ashwin. Baba Aparajith’s run-a-ball knock of 101 came to an end when he was run out by Ashwin soon after Gaikwad’s dismissal. India B managed 302 runs for the loss of six wickets in their 50 overs, with Ashwin and Unadkat taking two each.

In reply, India A were all out for 194 inside 48 overs, as opening bowler Roosh Kalaria claimed three wickets. India B started cautiously, scoring 32 runs inside eight overs before Kalaria struck. India B looked in a decent position at 167 for four before losing the next three wickets in quick succession while only one run was added to the scoreboard. Ishan Kishan was run-out by an amazing Vijay Shankar throw from the deep. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets however India A would like to look into the three run-outs that caused the majority of the damage.

India A won’t have much time to delve into this loss as they return once again tomorrow to play India C, captained by Shubman Gill. This defeat puts India A in a spot of bother as they will need to win tomorrow at any cost to stay in contention for a place in the finals.

That's that from Ranchi as India B win by 108 runs against India A. pic.twitter.com/kNEvjED4Kr — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 31, 2019

Squads

India A

Hanuma Vihari (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai

India C

Shubman Gill (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh

Remaining Fixtures

November 1

India C vs India A

November 2

India B vs India C

November 4

Final