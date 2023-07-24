Deodhar Trophy 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After a hiatus of four years, the Deodhar Trophy returns with its 48th edition scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 4, 2023. Cricket Association Puducherry (CAP) Siechem Ground, CAP Ground 2, and CAP Ground 3 have been chosen as the host venues for the Deodhar Trophy 2023.

North Zone boasts of the most successful record in the tournament with 13 wins in previous editions, followed closely by West Zone with 12 wins and South Zone with eight. India B are the defending champions from the most recent edition (2019).

Six prominent teams from different regions of India, namely Central Zone, East Zone, North East Zone, North Zone, South Zone, and West Zone, will compete for the prestigious trophy. In the round-robin format, each team will face off against the other sides once, making the competition all the more exciting.

The two teams with the best performance in the league matches will earn a spot in the Deodhar Trophy 2023 final. The title clash is scheduled to be held on August 4 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground.

The participating teams will be led by some capped and uncapped players in Indian cricket. Central Zone will be captained by Venkatesh Iyer, while Saurabh Tiwary will lead the charge for East Zone.

North East Zone's captaincy responsibility falls on Rongsen Jonathan, and Nitish Rana will steer the ship for North Zone. Mayank Agarwal will captain the South Zone team, while Priyank Panchal will lead the West Zone squad.

With the return of the Deodhar Trophy, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing thrilling and remarkable performances from some of India's finest talents. The competition promises to be a treat for cricket fans across the country.

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, July 24

Match 1 - North Zone vs South Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Match 2 - East Zone vs Central Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Match 3 - West Zone vs North East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Wednesday, July 26

Match 4 - North Zone vs Central Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry - 9:00 AM

Match 5 - East Zone vs North East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 6 - West Zone vs South Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Friday, July 28

Match 7 - South Zone vs North East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 8 - Central Zone vs West Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 9 - North Zone vs East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Sunday, July 30

Match 10 - North Zone vs West Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 11 - East Zone vs South Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 12 - Central Zone vs North East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, August 1

Match 13 - North Zone vs North East Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 14 - East Zone vs West Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Match 15 - Central Zone vs South Zone, Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Friday, August 4

Final - TBC vs TBC, Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, 9:00 AM

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: bcci.tv website and official BCCI App.

Live-Telecast: N/A

Deodhar Trophy 2023: Full Squads

Central Zone

Aryan Juyal (wk), Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer (c), Aniket Choudhary, Akash Madhwal, Mohsin Khan, Karn Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothari, Aditya Sarwate

East Zone

Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhishek Porel (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Riyan Parag, Subhranshu Senapati, Virat Singh, Akash Deep, Manisankar Murasingh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Avinov Choudhary, Rishav Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Kumar Kushagra, Mukhtar Hussain

North East Zone

Langlonyamba Keishangham (c),Imliwati Lemtur, Abhishek Kumar, Anup Ahlawat, Jehu Anderson, Khrievitso Kense, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Larry Sangma, Pheiroijam Jotin, Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Asish Thapa, Kamsha Yangfo

North Zone

Nitish Rana (c), Himanshu Rana, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Nishant Sindhu, Vivrant Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, Shubham Khajuria, Mayank Markande, Shubham Rohilla

South Zone

Mayank Agarwal (c), Arun Karthik (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan, Washington Sundar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Vasuki Koushik, Sai Kishore, Arjun Tendulkar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Sijomon Joseph, Rohan Kunnummal, Mohit Redkar, Rohit Rayadu

West Zone

Priyank Panchal (c), Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Harvik Desai (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Het Patel, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shams Mulani, Atit Sheth, Parth Bhut, Samarth Vyas, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla