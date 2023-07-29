Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 10: North Zone vs West Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 10 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between North Zone and West Zone at the Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on July 30 (Sunday).

While West Zone has won two out of the three games they have played so far, North Zone has won only one of the three games that they have played.

North Zone took on East Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Having won the toss, East Zone elected to bat first in the game. At the end of 50 overs, the East Zone side managed 337 runs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Riyan Parag was brilliant from the East Zone side as he hammered the North Zone bowlers. Mayank Yadav was the most successful North Zone bowler as he picked up four wickets in the game while Harshit Rana picked up three wickets.

In the chase, the North Zone side did not have a great start. They lost their centurion from the last game, Prabhsimran Singh after just 11 runs. Himanshu Rana and Abhishek Sharma tried stitching together a partnership but both were dismissed before they reached their half-centuries.

Mandeep Singh and Shubham Rohilla showed some resilience in the middle order, with the former also coming up with a half-century.

However, these efforts were in vain as the North Zone side could only manage 249 runs after being bowled out in 45.3 overs. Riyan Parag single-handedly dominated, picking four wickets.

In their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023, West Zone took on Central Zone with the latter winning the toss and opting to bat first. In their 50 overs, the Central Zone batters could manage 243 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

For West Zone, Shams Mulani was the most successful bowler as he finished his quota with two wickets. Parth Bhut, Chintan Gaja, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and Atit Sheth picked a wicket each.

West Zone won the game by a slim margin of just a wicket with two balls to spare. Harvik Desai and Atit Sheth scored brilliant half-centuries with the latter returning to the dugout without being dismissed.

North Zone vs West Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs West Zone, Match 10, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 30, Sunday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

North Zone vs West Zone Pitch Report

Central Zone and West Zone played out a low-scoring match at this venue when the two teams locked horns. This might once again indicate that this will not be a high-scoring match. The spinners will play an important role in the game, especially in the first innings.

North Zone vs West Zone Weather Forecast

No rain is expected in Puducherry on Sunday with only a 20% chance of precipitation. Since this will be a day/night game, the spinners might get help due to cracks in the pitch in the afternoon. The sun will be out for most of the game.

North Zone vs West Zone Probable XI

North Zone: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Shubham Rohilla, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

West Zone: Harvik Desai (w), Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Atit Sheth, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut, RS Hangargekar, Chintan Gaja.

North Zone vs West Zone Match Prediction

On paper, and on the basis of current form, the West Zone will be the favorites for the clash. A lot will depend on the toss too. However, the West Zone players displayed grit in the last game and are likely to come out on top.

North Zone vs West Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app