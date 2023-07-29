Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 12: Central Zone vs North East Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The 12th match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between Central Zone and Northeast Zone at the Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry from 09.00 am IST on Sunday, July 30. Central Zone and North East Zone are at the bottom of the points table with no wins so far.

Central Zone took on the West Zone team in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023. Batting first, Central Zone could only manage 243/7 in their 50 overs. Yash Dubey was the top-scorer for the Central Zone side, having scored 49 runs in 81 balls. Skipper Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with 43 runs off 45 balls. Karn Sharma and Shivam Mavi came up with 40+ scores each to take the Central Zone score to a respectable total.

In response, West Zone managed to reach the target with just one wicket in hand and two balls to spare. Shivam Choudhary was the most successful bowler for the Central Zone, picking up four wickets. Karn Sharma also scalped a couple of wickets.

The North East Zone, on the other hand, took on the South Zone in their last Deodhar Trophy 2023 game. Their decision, however, turned out to be a thorn in the flesh. They could only muster 136 runs, riding on Pheiroijam Jotin's 40 off 104 balls. Only three other batters managed to touch the double-digit mark.

While defending, their bowlers did not have much to fight for. The South Zone openers stitched together a 95-run partnership for the first wicket to take the game away from North East Zone, winning it by nine wickets. Imliwait Lemtur was the only wicket-taker for the Northeast side in the game.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Match Details

Match: Central Zone vs Northeast Zone, Match 12, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 30, Sunday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Central Zone vs North East Zone Pitch Report

The last game at this venue saw more than 500 runs being scored in the game between North Zone and East Zone. This suggests it could be a high-scoring venue.

Central Zone would like to win the toss and bat first to take the game away from the North East side in the first innings itself.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Weather Forecast

Puducherry promises to be hot and dry for the majority portion of the day on Sunday. There are very less chances of rain as the precipitation in the area is only expected to be around 20 percent. However, there will be close to 60 percent humidity with the temperature soaring up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Probable XI

Central Zone: Shivam Chaudhary, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Yash Dubey, Upendra Yadav(w), Rinku Singh, Karn Sharma, Aditya Sarwate, Shivam Mavi, Yash Kothari, Aniket Choudhary, and Akash Madhwal.

Northeast Zone: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Langlonyamba Keishangbam(c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa(w), Abhishek Kumar, Rex Rajkumar, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Pheiroijam Jotin, and Nabam Abo.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Match Prediction

Although both teams have opened their account in the tournament so far, there is a stark contrast in the quality of the sides between Central Zone and North East Zone. The Central Zone should cruise to a win in this game.

Central Zone vs North East Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app