Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 15: Central Zone vs South Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Central Zone will lock horns with South Zone in the 15th match of Deodhar Trophy 2023 at the Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday, August 01. While South Zone are on top of the points table, Central Zone have failed to leave an impact in the tournament so far.

Central Zone took on North East Zone in their previous game of Deodhar Trophy 2023. Winning the toss, they chose to field first and dismantled the North East batting lineup.

Aditya Sarwate was the chief destructor, picking up three wickets in the game. Yash Kothari and Saransh Jain picked a couple of wickets each whereas Karn Sharma picked one wicket. The Central Zone side chased the total comfortably with 8 wickets in hand and 17 overs remaining.

Shivam Choudhary and Yash Dubey scored half-centuries to seal the game in Central Zone’s favor. Shivam Chaudhary scored 85 runs off 90 deliveries, while Yash Dubey scored 72 runs off 91 deliveries.

South Zone, on the other hand, took on East Zone in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023 and won the match by five wickets. Sai Sudharsan smashed a brilliant half-century when the South Zone side was chasing a target of 230 runs in Puducherry.

Sudharsan played a gritty knock of 53 runs off 67 deliveries, which was laced with four boundaries and a six. South Zone eventually won the game and is bound to play the final of the tournament after winning all the games of the tournament so far. Skipper Mayank Agarwal also played a brilliant knock, scoring 84 runs off 88 deliveries in the chase.

This was South Zone’s fourth win in as many games. They are currently on top of the points table and are one step away from booking a berth in Deodhar Trophy 2023 final.

Central Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs West Zone, Match 15, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 01, Tuesday, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

Central Zone vs South Zone Pitch Report

The last game that was played at this venue saw close to 300 runs being scored in 98.5 overs. This suggests that this game might be another tricky one with the side winning the toss electing to field first being in a favorable position to win this game.

Central Zone vs South Zone Weather Forecast

The weather in Pududhcerry is expected to remain hot throughout the day and hence, the team bowling first might deploy their spinners early on to restrict the other side. There are low chances of rain whereas humidity will be around 60 percent.

Central Zone vs South Zone Probable XI

Central Zone: Yash Kothari, Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, Upendra Yadav (wk), Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Karn Sharma, Saransh Jain, Shivam Mavi, Aditya Sarwate, and Yash Thakur.

South Zone: Rohan Kunnummal, Mayank Agarwal(c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Arun Karthik, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rohit Rayudu, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Central Zone vs South Zone Match Prediction

South Zone have been the most dominant team of the tournament so far in this year’s Deodhar Trophy. They have won all their games so far and we expect the trend to continue given Central Zone’s poor form.

Central Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app