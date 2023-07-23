Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 2: East Zone vs Central Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second match of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played between East Zone and Central Zone at the Puducherry Ground 3 on Monday, July 24. Saurabh Tiwary will be leading the East Zone squad, while Venkatesh Iyer will lead the Central Zone troops in the competition.

Apart from Tiwary, the East Zone squad boasts of domestic prodigy Abhimanyu Easwaran. Riyan Parag, who is currently featuring in the Emerging Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, will also join the squad later on.

Virat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abhishek Porel, and Akash Deep are among other prominent names in the East Zone squad. I

As far as the Central Zone are concerned, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Akash Madhwal, Mohsin Khan, and Karn Sharma will be the prominent names who will have the spotlight.

The two teams recently clashed in the Duleep Trophy where Central Zone thrashed the East Zone to make it to the semi-finals.

East Zone vs Central Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs Central Zone, Match 2, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 24, Monday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

East Zone vs Central Zone Pitch Report

The surface at the Puducherry Ground 3 has been a balanced one in the recent domestic Women’s tournament. The track seems to provide assistance to batters and bowlers equally with spinners playing a crucial role in the middle overs.

East Zone vs Central Zone Weather Forecast

There is 40 percent chance of precipitation and more than 60 percent humidity is expected.

East Zone vs Central Zone Probable XI

East Zone: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Rishav Das, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Abhishek Porel (wk), Utkarsh Singh, Akash Deep, Avinov Choudhury, and Mukhtar Hussain.

Central Zone: Venkatesh Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Yash Dubey, Yash Kothari, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (wk), Aniket Choudhary, Akash Madhwal, Karn Sharma, and Yash Thakur

East Zone vs Central Zone Match Prediction

The Central Zone won by 170 runs in their last meeting against the East Zone in Duleep Trophy earlier this year. We expect a similar result, given the squad combinations and recent form of players.

East Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app

