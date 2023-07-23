Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 3, West Zone vs North East Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The third match of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will be played between West Zone and North East Zone at the Puducherry Ground 2 on Monday, July 24. Priyank Panchal will lead the West Zone squad, while Langlonyamba Keishangbam will captain the North East Zone side in the competition.

Apart from Priyank Panchal, the West Zone squad boasts a few stalwarts of the Indian domestic circuit. Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Atit Sheth, and Arzan Nagwaswalla are among the prominent names in the West Zone squad.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who is a part of the India squad for Emerging Asia Cup 2923, is also a part of the West Zone squad for the Deodhar trophy. He will be joining the squad after the first game of the tournament is done.

The Deodhar Trophy could be one of the trials for the upcoming IND vs IRE series wherein, there are reports of BCCI thinking about sending a junior team for the three-match T20I series. Hence, the selectors will have their attention on some of the youngsters.

West Zone vs North East Zone Match Details

Match: West Zone vs North East Zone, Match 3, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 24, Monday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

West Zone vs North East Zone Pitch Report

Similar to the other surfaces in Puducherry, the wicket at Puducherry Ground 2 is a balanced one. The track seems to provide assistance to batters and bowlers equally with spinners playing a crucial role in the middle overs.

West Zone vs North East Zone Weather Forecast

In Pondicherry, the weather is expected to remain overcast on Monday and hence, there could be a bit of help for swing bowling early on. There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation and more than 60 percent humidity is expected.

West Zone vs North East Zone Probable XI

West Zone: Priyank Panchal (c), Ankit Bawne, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Atit Sheth, Chintan Ganja, and Arzan Nagwaswalla

North East Zone: Langlonyamba Keishangbam ©, Anup Ahlawat, Larry Sangma, Ashish Thapa, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kamsha Yangfo (WK), Abhishek Kumar, Nabam Abo, Rex Rajkumar, and Khrievitso Kense

West Zone vs North East Zone Match Prediction

The North East Zone squad is no match for the West Zone. The West Zone squad boasts of players with ample domestic and international circuit as opposed to their rivals and hence, we predict an easy win for the West Zone.

West Zone vs North East Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app

