Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 5: West Zone vs South Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The fifth match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 will see the West Zone will lock horns with the South Zone at the Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on July 26, Wednesday. Both these teams have won their opening fixture of the tournament.

West Zone took on Northeast Zone in their first match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 and made it look like a one-sided affair. Having won the toss, they opted to bowl first. Arzan Nagwaswalla was the pick of the bowlers for West Zone, picking up three wickets, conceding 31 runs in seven overs.

The entire West Zone bowling lineup bowled brilliantly to restrict the North East Zone to 207 runs in 47 overs. Shams Mulani and Shivam Dube scalped two wickets each, while Chintan Ganja, Atit Sheth, and Parth Bhut picked up a wicket each for the West Zone.

Coming to the chase, the West Zine batting prowess was on display as the West Zone batters chased down the total in just 25.1 overs losing just one wicket in the process. Priyank Panchal, the domestic prodigy was unlucky to remain stranded on 99 as he missed his century by just a run.

Priyank and Harvi Desai gave a solid start to the West Zone side by creating a partnership of 167 runs for the opening wicket. Harvik was the only West Zone batter to walk away to the dugout as Rahul Tripathi and Priyank Panchal finished the game.

South Zone, on the other hand, took on North Zone in their opening match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. Having won the toss, South Zone decided to bat first in the game and captain Mayank Agarwal came up with a great half-century.

Along with Rohan Kunnummal, he stitched a 117-run partnership for the first wicket. N Jagadeesan then joined the party as he also came up with a blistering knock of 72 runs in 6 deliveries as South Zone finished on 303/8 in their 50 overs.

The South Zone bowlers were too hot to handle for the North Zone batters in the second innings as the entire North Zone batting lineup collided for 60 runs in 23 overs. Vidhwath Kaverappa was the star of the show for the South Zone as he scalped 5 wickets with Vyashak Vijaykumar also picking up a couple.

West Zone vs South Zone Match Details

Match: West Zone vs South Zone, Match 5, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 26, Wednesday, 09.00 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

North Zone vs Central Zone Pitch Report

The North Zone vs South Zone game took place at this venue that suggests that the surface has something for both the batters and the bowlers. While South Zone managed to smash more than 300 runs, a complete bowling effort made them pack the North Zone for less than 100 runs.

West Zone vs South Zone Weather Forecast

Much like Matchday 1, the weather in Puducherry is expected to remain overcast for the majority of the day. Since this game will be taking place early in the morning, there might be a hint of swing early on and if the sun is out, the spinners can come into play too.

West Zone vs South Zone Probable XI

West Zone: Priyank Panchal (c), Rahul Tripathi, Harvik Desai (wk), Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Parth Bhut, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Atit Sheth, and Chintan Gaja.

South Zone: Mayank Agarwal (c), Devdutt Padikkal, N Jagadeesan (wk), Arun Karthik, Ricky Bhui, Washington Sundar, Rohan Kunnummal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vasuki Koushik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Vidhwath Kaverappa.

West Zone vs South Zone Match Prediction

This match has all the essentials to be the match of the tournament given the sheer quality of talent on display on both sides. However, the West Zone won the previous game single-handedly, and hence, we expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

West Zone vs South Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app