Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 6: East Zone vs North East Zone - Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 6 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will feature East Zone and Northeast Zone facing off at the Puducherry Ground 2 in Puducherry from 01:30 pm IST on July 26 (Wednesday). While East Zone won their last game against Central Zone, Northeast Zone lost by a heavy margin to the West Zone.

In the East Zone vs Central Zone game, the East Zone side won the toss and elected to bowl first. The East Zone bowlers were on point as they led the charge from the front and restricted the Central Zone to 207 runs in their 50 overs.

Manisankar Murasingh and Akash Deep were the pick of the bowlers for the East Zone side as both ended up picking 3 wickets each. Shahbaz Ahmed was also very effective and took 3 wickets, whereas Utkarsh Singh picked up a solitary wicket.

Coming to the chase, the East Zone batters chased down the score comfortably, in just 46.1 overs, losing 4 wickets in the process. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Utkarsh Singh provided a 91-run stand for the first wicket, with the latter scoring a half-century in the game.

Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, and Saurabh Tiwary came up with vital contributions in the middle order to see East Zone through.

The Northeast Zone, on the other hand, took on the West Zone in their first match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. West Zone won the toss and elected to bowl first in a game of huge disparity based on the contrasting quality of the two teams.

The Northeast Zone could only manage 207 runs in 47 overs in the game against the West Zone. Langlo Yamba Laishangbam, the Northeast captain, top-scored for the side with 30 runs off 47 balls.

In response, the West Zone smashed the Northeast Zone during the chase and reached the target in 25 overs, losing just 1 wicket in the process. Palzor Tamang and Lee Yong Lepcha were the only bowlers who could save their faces from the wrath of the West Zone batters in the opening game.

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Match Details

Match: East Zone vs Northeast Zone, Match 6, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 26, Wednesday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Pitch Report

The way West Zone chased down the score in the previous game suggests that the pitch at Puducherry Ground 2 could prove to be a belter with a lot of runs for the batters. We might see another captain winning the toss and electing to bowl first on this wicket.

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Weather Forecast

Since this game will be an afternoon affair, there might be help for the spinners if the Sun is out during the middle overs of the first innings. The weather, however, is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day and hence, a hint of swing under lights could also be present.

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Probable XI

East Zone: Virat Singh, Saurabh Tiwary (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Subhranshu Senapati, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Akash Deep, Avinov Choudhury, Mukhtar Hussain, Utkarsh Singh

Northeast Zone: Anup Ahlawat, Nilesh Lamichaney, Jehu Anderson, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Palzor Tamang, Larry Sangma, Imliwati Lemtur, Lee Yong Lepcha, Khrievitso Kense

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Match Prediction

The Northeast Zone looks to be the weakest side on paper in this competition. The hammering in the first game against West Zone asserts showed this fact even more clearly. Hence, we might see the East Zone winning one more game of Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday.

East Zone vs Northeast Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app