Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 7: North Zone vs East Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 7 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between North Zone and East Zone at the Puducherry Ground 3 in Puducherry from 09:30 am IST on July 28 (Friday). While East Zone is second on the points table having won both their games, North Zone has won 1 game so far.

The North Zone side took on Central Zone in their last game wherein, the latter won the toss and elected to field first. However, the North Zone batters nullified the toss as they smashed 307 runs in their 50 overs for the loss of 8 wickets.

Wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh was the star of the show for the North Zone side as he came up with a blistering century. Captain Nitish Rana also scored a half-century in the game with decent contributions from Mandeep Singh and Harshit Rana too.

Nitish Rana departed for 51 runs off 50 balls whereas Mandeep Singh scored 43 runs in 42 deliveries. Harshit Rana scored 24 runs in 36 balls and Abhishek Sharma came up with a knock of 19 runs in 35 balls.

In the bid to defend the total, the North Zone bowlers were right on the cue as they bowled out Central Zone for 259 runs in 47.4 overs. Surprisingly, Nitish Rana was the star with the ball as he picked up 4 wickets in the game.

Mayank Yadav grabbed 3 wickets whereas Harshit Rana and Nishant Sindhu got 2 wickets and a wicket each respectively.

East Zone, on the other hand, took on Northeast Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. East Zone won the toss and elected to bowl first in the match. The East Zone bowlers were on cue right from the word go as they dismantled the Northeast Zone batting lineup for 169 runs in 48 overs.

Riyan Patag was the pick of the bowlers for the East Zone side as he ended up scalping 4 wickets in 10 overs. Mukhtar Hussain and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up 2 wickets each for East Zone whereas Utkarsh Singh scalped a wicket.

Coming to the chase, it was a smooth sail for the East Zone side as their skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran smashed a beautiful century. Vital contributions came from Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, and Virat Singh with the bat. Easwaran remained not out in the game.

North Zone vs East Zone Match Details

Match: North Zone vs East Zone, Match 7, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Puducherry Ground 3, Puducherry

North Zone vs East Zone Pitch Report

In the last game that was played at this venue, the scores weren’t that great so this might indicate another low-scoring thriller at this venue between North Zone and East Zone with spinners playing a crucial role in the middle overs.

North Zone vs East Zone Weather Forecast

The weather in Puducherry is expected to remain dry as there is only 20% chance of rain on the day. However, it can be a humid day with 60% humidity expected in the game. Spinners’ role will be massive in the game with the surface getting relatively dry for the game.

North Zone vs East Zone Probable XI

North Zone: Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Nishant Sindhu, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Rana(c), Sandeep Sharma, Himanshu Rana, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Markande

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Utkarsh Singh, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Riyan Parag, Saurabh Tiwary(c), Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukhtar Hussain, Akash Deep, Manisankar Murasingh

North Zone vs East Zone Match Prediction

East Zone has been on winning runs in the last couple of games that they have played. North Zone’s batting was shambolic in the opening game but they bounced back well in the second game. This could be a close match but we expect East Zone to triumph given their current run of form.

North Zone vs East Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app