Deodhar Trophy 2023: Match 8: Central Zone vs West Zone- Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

Match 8 of Deodhar Trophy 2023 will take place between Central Zone and West Zone at the Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry from 01:30 pm IST on July 28 (Friday). While Central Zone has lost both their games so far, West Zone has won a game and lost a game.

Central Zone took on North Zone in their last game of the Deodhar Trophy 2023. In the game, Central Zone won the toss and elected to bowl first. However, North Zone piled up a gigantic total of 307 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 50 overs.

In terms of wickets, Venkatesh Iyer and Yash Thakur scalped a couple of wickets each for the Central Zone side. In terms of economy, Aniket Choudhary was the most economical bowler giving away only 49 runs in his 10 overs.

Coming to the chase, the Central Zone batters gave up a good fight but failed to reach the total. Yash Dubey was the top scorer for the Central Zone as he ended up scoring 78 runs off 92 balls. Upendra Yadav and Shivam Chaudhary also piled up half-centuries but Central Zone fell short by 48 runs.

West Zone, on the other hand, took on South Zone in their last game of Deodhar Trophy 2023. West Zone won the toss and elected to field first in the game. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the South Zone for 206 runs in 46.4 overs.

Parth Bhut was the most successful bowler as he picked up 3 wickets for West Zone. Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Shams Mulani also picked up a couple of wickets. However, the West Zone batters did not support their bowlers and were bowled out for 194 runs.

In 36.2 overs, Sarfaraz Khan emerged as the top-scorer smashing 42 runs. Atit Sheth also came up with a 40-run knock for the West Zone. However, they fell short by 12 runs and will be eyeing a massive win over Central Zone.

Central Zone vs West Zone Match Details

Match: Central Zone vs West Zone, Match 8, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 28, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Central Zone vs West Zone Pitch Report

In the last game that was played at this venue between East Zone and Northeast Zone, the wicket became better in the second innings and we might see another team going for the chase on Friday when Central Zone and West Zone lock horns.

Central Zone vs West Zone Weather Forecast

This will be an afternoon game in Puducherry and the sun will be scorching hot on Friday as per the latest weather updates. Hence, the spinners will be of massive use in the first innings. There are minimal chances of rain and all we can witness is passing showers.

Central Zone vs West Zone Probable XI

Central Zone: Madhav Kaushik, Upendra Yadav(w), Yash Dubey, Venkatesh Iyer(c), Shivam Chaudhary, Rinku Singh, Karn Sharma, Aditya Sarwate, Shivam Mavi, Yash Thakur, Aniket Choudhary

West Zone: Harvik Desai(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sarfaraz Khan, Ankit Bawne, Shivam Dube, Atit Sheth, Parth Bhut, Shams Mulani, Arzan Nagwaswalla, RS Hangargeka

Central Zone vs West Zone Match Prediction

Central Zone is yet to win a match in the Deodhar trophy this year and we predict the trend to continue in the game against West Zone too because of the enormous talent that the West Zone side possesses.

Central Zone vs West Zone Live Streaming Details And Channel List:

TV: NA

Online: BCCI.tv, BCCI app