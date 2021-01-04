Describe Rohit Sharma in one word? Shoaib Akhtar gives a hilarious reply

An Indian fan recently asked former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter to describe Rohit Sharma in one word. He replied peculiarly, stating that he will let everyone know whenever there’s a word in the market.

On Sunday, Shoaib Akhtar kickstarted a one-off Question And Answer (Q&A) session, where the Rawalpindi Express asked his fans and followers to use the hashtag #AskShoaibAkhtar and ask their queries.

“Describe Rohit Sharma in one word @shoaib100mph,” an Indian fan asked Shoaib to which the 45-year-old responded, “Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon (Will get back to you once I find the word in the market).”

The reply made most fans wonder if it was in a positive note or not.

Describe Rohit Sharma in one word@shoaib100mph — 🎻Summy____❁ (oFFLine) (@S_U_M_M_Y_) January 3, 2021

Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar had earlier backed Rohit Sharma for India captaincy

Shoaib Akhtar has always supported Rohit Sharma, and has often called him one of the best batters in the world. In November 2020, he had backed Rohit to captain India in the Tests in Australia in Virat Kohli’s absence.

After leading Mumbai Indians (MI) to their record fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title this year, Rohit nursed an injury that led him to miss the limited-overs leg of the Australian tour, along with the first two Tests. He is all set to make a comeback after almost two months for the Sydney Test that starts on Thursday.

Shoaib Akhtar names his greatest modern fast bowler

During the Q&A session, Shoaib named Australian pacer Mitchell Starc as the greatest fast bowler in the modern era. When asked who was the toughest batsman to bowl against between Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara, Shoaib replied with Ponting’s name.

He also chose Rahul Dravid over Tendulkar if he had to choose one of them in his Test side, while naming Wasim Akram as his favorite fast-bowler of all-time.

Lending his opinion to the James Anderson vs Dale Steyn debate, Shoaib chose England’s Anderson for longevity.