Detailed list of all Shahid Afridi retirements

Shahid Afridi has announced his retirement and subsequently retracted his decision several times in the past. Here we chronicle it all.

@Megalomaniac2 by Abhinav Massey Top 5 / Top 10 22 Feb 2017, 14:20 IST

You won't come across a more colourful character in cricket than Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. Apart from his performances with bat and ball, Afridi has also been popular for a number of other reasons in his career.

In his initial years, there was a lot of speculation surrounding his age, which seemed to remain stagnant for long periods of time. Afridi has also been pulled up very often for getting involved in on-field altercations over the years.

Other things that make the talismanic Pakistani cricketer famous are his ‘Starman’ celebration and his tendency to retire or mull retirement only to pull out of his decision soon after. Afridi has been known to pull down the curtains on his career, only to subsequently drag them back up.

Here is the Google trends graph of the interest around the term ‘Shahid Afridi retire’. As you can see, the interest has peaked periodically over the last decade or so, signifying just how uncertain Afridi is about his career.

Let's take a look at each of Afridi's retirements over the years, and his subsequent retractions:

1. Retired from Test cricket in 2006, made a U-turn within 2 weeks, finally retired in 2010

On 12 April 2006, Shahid Afridi announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. The reason he cited was that he wanted to concentrate on the ODI format and prepare for the 2007 ICC World Cup.

If the announcement wasn’t shocking enough, his about-turn two weeks later made even more headlines. After being persuaded to reconsider his decision by then PCB chairman Shahryar Khan, Afridi announced to a disbelieving world on 27 April 2006 that he would continue playing Tests.

But in an ominous turn of events that could possibly be considered karma, Afridi didn’t play a Test for a long time after 2006; his sabbatical lasted for three whole years.

In 2010, Afridi not just returned to the Pakistani Test team, but was made the captain as well. However, his second innings lasted just a solitary match and he retired from Test cricket for good after that.

Not many people were surprised at Shahid Afridi's decision to quit as he had never been too inclined towards Test cricket throughout his career.