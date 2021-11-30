DG vs BT prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Bangla Tigers (BT) will lock horns in the 27th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, are already through to the playoffs in the ongoing T10 League. Having won six out of their nine matches, they are comfortably placed second in the points table. Their net run rate of 4.077 is also the best among the participating teams.

But they will be going into their last league game on the back of an eight-run defeat at the hands of table-toppers Team Abu Dhabi. After electing to field first, the Gladiators’ bowlers did a reasonable job as their opponents could only score 125 for the loss of four wickets.

Tymal Mills went for 34 runs, but picked up the crucial wickets of Liam Livingstone and Chris Gayle. In the run-chase, Anwar Ali scored a quickfire 20-ball 42, but his efforts went in vain. David Wiese also chipped in with a 27-run cameo, only to see his team go down.

The Tigers, led by Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, started their campaign with two losses on the trot. But a five-match winning streak took them to the top of the points table. The winning spree meant that they had already qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

On Sunday, the Delhi Bulls defeated them by 12 runs. After sending the opposition in, the Tigers’ bowlers performed brilliantly as the Bulls huffed and puffed to 100 for seven. But Du Plessis and Co. faltered even more as their innings ended on 88 for nine in 10 overs.

Can the Gladiators (DG) beat the Tigers (BT)?

South Africa v England - 3rd T20 International

The Tigers haven’t done much wrong over the last few games, and their bowling in particular has been top-notch. However, last match’s batting performance would have them slightly worried.

The Gladiators have also been clinical and are in with a chance of going top of the table. They seem to be slight favorites for their upcoming contest against the Tigers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: DG to win this game.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Gladiators beat the Tigers? Yes No 0 votes so far