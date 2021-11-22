DG vs DB prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

The Delhi Bulls and the Deccan Gladiators are all set to lock horns in Match No.9 of the T10 League 2021-22 on Monday. The match will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, started their campaign with a resounding 24-run win over the Chennai Braves. However, they lost to Team Abu Dhabi by four wickets on Saturday, November 21. They are currently placed third in the points table with a net run rate of 1.110.

The Gladiators fought hard against Team Abu Dhabi, but couldn’t get over the line. After being put in to bat first, they were restricted to 97/9 in 10 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga and Odean Smith both scored 30s but failed to take their team past the 100-run mark.

Abu Dhabi had to work hard in their run-chase after Hasaranga picked up a four-wicket haul. In the end, though, Team Abu Dhabi prevailed with a four-wicket victory.

The Bulls, meanwhile, led by Dwayne Bravo, are on a rampage, having won all three of their matches in the competition. They are sitting pretty at second in the points table with an impressive net run rate. On Sunday, they defeated the Chennai Braves by five wickets.

After fielding first, they restricted the Braves to 124 in 10 overs. Shiraz Ahmed and Romario Shepherd were the only wicket-takers for the Bulls. Skipper Bravo led from the front in the run-chase as his 17-ball 43 helped the Bulls chase down 125 with two balls to spare.

Can the Bulls beat the Gladiators?

England & Pakistan Nets Session

The Bulls are on a great run of form, but their bowling was tested in the previous game. There’s a chance for the Gladiators batters to cash in on the same in the upcoming encounter.

The Gladiators have some powerful hitters in their ranks and the Bulls bowlers need to find their rhythm right from the start. The Gladiators are slight favorites for the upcoming game of the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Deccan Gladiators to win the match.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Will Delhi Bulls extend their winning run to four games? Yes No 0 votes so far