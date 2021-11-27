DG vs NW prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Northern Warriors (NW) are all set to lock horns in the 22nd match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors, led by Rovman Powell, don’t have much room for complacency if they wish to go beyond the first round. The team is placed in the bottom half of the points table with a net run rate of 0.717. However, a ten-wicket win over Team Abu Dhabi should give them a lot of confidence.

Their bowlers flattered to deceive as Abu Dhabi racked up a formidable score of 145 for six on the board. Imran Tahir and Rayad Emrit picked up two wickets apiece. But they couldn’t stop Colin Ingram, who raced away to a 25-ball 61, an innings studded with five fours and as many sixes.

However, the NW openers, Kennar Lewis and Moeen Ali, made a mockery of the target. Lewis racked up a 32-ball 65 with the help of four fours and six sixes. Ali, meanwhile, was at his brutal best. His unbeaten 23-ball 77 helped the Warriors win with five deliveries left to spare.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, have moved to the top of the table after beating Delhi Bulls by eight wickets. After electing to field first, they restricted their opponents to 94-6. Wanindu Hasaranga and Tymal Mills picked up a couple of wickets apiece. Wahab Riaz didn’t give much to the batters either.

The Gladiators then chased the target in a mere 6.1 overs. Tom Banton stayed not out on 46 off 18, and he got apt support from Najibullah Zadran, who made a 11-ball 35 before getting run out.

Can the Gladiators (DG) beat the Warriors (NW)?

The Warriors, slowly but surely, are starting to build some momentum in the tournament. Although they started with four losses on the trot, they have found their mojo, and need to continue their momentum.

The Gladiators, meanwhile, have an incredible net run rate of 4.872. Another win will take them into the next round. The chasing team should be able to win the upcoming contest.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this Abu Dhabi T10 game on Sunday.

Edited by Bhargav

