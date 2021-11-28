DG vs TAD prediction: Who will win today's Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021-22 match?

Deccan Gladiators (DG) and Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) will lock horns in the 25th match of the T10 League 2021-22 on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Team Abu Dhabi, led by Liam Livingstone, have already made their way through to the next round. They are sitting pretty at second in the points table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.309. In their previous game on Sunday, they beat the Chennai Braves by seven wickets.

After opting to field first, Team Abu Dhabi restricted the Braves to a moderate score of 107 for the loss of six wickets. Barring Mohammad Shahzad, who made a 30-ball 53, none of the Braves’ batters could make an impact. Skipper Livingstone accounted for three scalps.

Team Abu Dhabi made a mockery of the target as they chased it down with three overs to spare.

Phillip Salt went hell for leather and scored 63 off 20 balls with the help of four fours and as many as seven sixes. Chris Gayle’s 16-ball 30 helped his team reach the target in seven overs.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, are sitting at the top of the table with 12 points from eight games.

On Monday, they defeated the Northern Warriors by 19 runs. After being put in to bat first, the Gladiators racked up a competitive score of 134 for five on the board.

Tom Moores top-scored for them with a 19-ball 39. The Warriors lost only four wickets in their run-chase, but couldn’t get home.

Skipper Wahab was the pick of the bowlers as he got one scalp and had an economy rate of 6.50. The other bowlers also did well.

Can the Gladiators (DG) beat Team Abu Dhabi (TAD)?

Team Abu Dhabi have halted their two-match losing streak with a win in their previous game. However, their bowlers have looked a tad off color of late, although bowling isn’t a big concern for them.

The Gladiators have also been in impressive form. The Gladiators have a better chance of winning if they bat second as Team Abu Dhabi bowlers have looked a tad jittery of late.

Prediction: The team, batting second, to win this game.

