Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20

Can Dhaka Platoon down the Chattogram Challengers?

After a two-day break, the action of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 will resume in Dhaka as the home side, Dhaka Platoon will lock horns with the most successful team of the season, Chattogram Challengers. The two teams had met each other last week where the Challengers defeated their rivals by 16 runs.

Talking about their recent form, Dhaka had defeated Sylhet Thunder by 6 wickets in a high-scoring match whereas Chattogram had lost to Rangpur Rangers by 6 wickets. Platoon are at the third position on the points table with 8 points in 6 games. Challengers hold the top position with 10 wins in 7 games. Since Dhaka has a better run rate, they can clinch the number one rank by winning the upcoming match.

Shifting our focus to the players to watch out for, Tamim Iqbal will have the onus of scoring the runs for Dhaka as he has scored 204 runs in 5 matches. On the other side, Mehedi Hasan Rana has been unstoppable with the ball for Chattogram Challengers. Rana has scalped 13 wickets in 5 matches this season.

On that note, let us have a look at all the telecast details of this exciting match.

Dhaka Platoon vs Chattogram Challengers venue, date and start time

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Date: 27th December 2019

Time: 2:00 pm (Local Time); 1:30 pm IST

How, when and where to watch?

DSport: India

FanCode: Online streaming in India

Fox Sports: Australia

Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh

GEO TV: Pakistan

Hotstar: Online streaming in United States and Canada

Flow Sports: Caribbean regions

RTA: Afghanistan

BT Sport: United Kingdom

Eleven Sports: Italy

Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World

Squads

Dhaka Platoon

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Roqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi.

Chattogram Challengers

Mahmudullah , Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

