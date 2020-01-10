Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20
Jan 10, 2020 IST
With an aim of securing a place in the top two of the points table, Khulna Tigers will lock horns with Dhaka Platoon in the last league match of BPL 2019-20. Both the teams have sealed their respective playoff berths, however, they would want to finish either at the first or the second spot so as to get two chances to make it to the final.
Khulna Tigers are coming off a magnificent performance against the Cumilla Warriors where captain Mushfiqur Rahim's heroics helped them record a big win. This victory has placed them at the second spot on the standings. Besides, Mohammad Amir has been their star bowler in the last few matches.
Talking about Khulna's opponents, Dhaka Platoon, they had suffered a close defeat in their previous fixture against Rangpur Rangers. The likes of Tamim Iqbal and Anamul Haque will have to bring their A-game to the table to ensure that Platoon finish in the top two.
The two teams had met earlier in the competition and in that match, Dhaka had emerged victorious by 12 runs. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether they can complete a double over their opponents at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Here are all the telecast details for this match.
Dhaka Platoon vs Khulna Tigers venue, date and start time
Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Date: 11th January 2020
Time: 6:30 pm (Local Time); 6:00 pm IST
How, when and where to watch?
DSport: India
FanCode: Online streaming in India
Fox Sports: Australia
Gazi TV and Maasranga Television: Bangladesh
GEO TV: Pakistan
Hotstar: Online streaming in the United States and Canada
Flow Sports: Caribbean regions
RTA: Afghanistan
BT Sport: United Kingdom
Eleven Sports: Italy
Rabbitholebd: Rest of the World
Squads
Dhaka Platoon
Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi.
Khulna Tigers
Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam