Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Dhoni's milestone, Ganguly questions Shastri and more - Cricket News Today, 25th September 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    25 Sep 2018, 22:12 IST

Dhoni returned as captain of India against Afghanistan
Dhoni returned as captain of India against Afghanistan

India's decision to rest their captain and vice-captain for the game against Afghanistan meant that MS Dhoni was once again back as captain. And that unsurprisingly sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans got to see the legendary skipper back to a role he essayed so well.

Also in the news was spot-fixing, which reared its ugly head once again. There was also Sourav Ganguly speaking about the role of the captain and the coach and Sunil Gavaskar's huge compliment for Rohit Sharma.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

MS Dhoni climbs Mount 200

MS Dhoni shocked one and all when he announced that he was going to step down from his role as India's limited-overs captain. It was all the more surprising because he was captain for 199 ODIs and resigned just shy of a major milestone.

In the Super Four clash against Afghanistan at Dubai, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan rested, Dhoni returned as captain of India after 696 days. In doing so, he became only the third cricketer to lead his country in 200 ODIs after Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming.

That was also Dhoni's 505th international game for India across all formats. Courtesy of that, he overtook Rahul Dravid (504) and became the second most capped Indian cricketer behind only Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record, having featured in 664 games.

Overall, the 37-year-old wicket-keeper has represented India in 322 ODIs, 93 T20Is and 90 Tests.

In 199 games under Dhoni, India has won 110 matches and lost 74. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sourav Ganguly Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Kohli's Khel Ratna questioned, Indian star to make...
RELATED STORY
Cops alert ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Ponting's...
RELATED STORY
Rift over Kohli's Asia Cup absence, Raina back as captain...
RELATED STORY
5 most successful opening pairs for India in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicted India XI vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fielders currently in Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
India suffer big blow, Gambhir defends Kohli and more -...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 Reasons behind India's success 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Probable XI to face Hong Kong
RELATED STORY
MS Dhoni becomes second most capped cricketer for India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us