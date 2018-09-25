Dhoni's milestone, Ganguly questions Shastri and more - Cricket News Today, 25th September 2018

Dhoni returned as captain of India against Afghanistan

India's decision to rest their captain and vice-captain for the game against Afghanistan meant that MS Dhoni was once again back as captain. And that unsurprisingly sent Twitter into a frenzy as fans got to see the legendary skipper back to a role he essayed so well.

Also in the news was spot-fixing, which reared its ugly head once again. There was also Sourav Ganguly speaking about the role of the captain and the coach and Sunil Gavaskar's huge compliment for Rohit Sharma.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

MS Dhoni climbs Mount 200

MS Dhoni shocked one and all when he announced that he was going to step down from his role as India's limited-overs captain. It was all the more surprising because he was captain for 199 ODIs and resigned just shy of a major milestone.

In the Super Four clash against Afghanistan at Dubai, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan rested, Dhoni returned as captain of India after 696 days. In doing so, he became only the third cricketer to lead his country in 200 ODIs after Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming.

That was also Dhoni's 505th international game for India across all formats. Courtesy of that, he overtook Rahul Dravid (504) and became the second most capped Indian cricketer behind only Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record, having featured in 664 games.

Overall, the 37-year-old wicket-keeper has represented India in 322 ODIs, 93 T20Is and 90 Tests.

In 199 games under Dhoni, India has won 110 matches and lost 74.

