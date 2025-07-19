Dhruv Jurel or Sai Sudharsan - who should India pick if Karun Nair is dropped for ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test?

Karun Nair has not quite grabbed his opportunity on the ongoing England tour. Making a comeback after eight years, the senior pro has failed to leave a mark. With questions about his place in the side, he could possibly be dropped for the fourth Test.

India are 1-2 down, having lost the first and the third Tests. Karun Nair, on the back of a phenomenal domestic season, broke into the team for the series. Having last played in 2017, his comeback was expected to be special given his form. However, that has not been the story so far.

From three Tests and six innings, the 33-year-old has scored just 131 runs at an average of 21.83 with not a single half-century. He did get a couple of starts but failed to convert them into big scores. The right-hander had amassed 863 runs from nine matches during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy with four hundreds.

As Karun Nair has not replicated a similar form in the three Tests, his spot is under threat. The likes of Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel are in the mix should India look to explore an alternative option for Karun Nair in the fourth game, which begins on Wednesday, July 23, at Manchester.

The burning question, though, is which of the two will replace Karun Nair if he faces the axe.

The case for Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan made his debut in the first Test at Headingley. Batting at number three, he was dismissed for a duck in the first innings. In the second innings, he showed promise, scoring 30 off 48 balls with four boundaries.

However, the youngster was dropped right after his debut and is on the bench. The 23-year-old has been consistent in the domestic circuit. He has scored 1987 runs from 30 first-class matches, averaging 38.96 with seven hundreds. In the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, he played four innings and made 304 runs at an average of 76 with a hundred.

The left-hander has been in sublime form, albeit in a different format. In the IPL 2025, Sai Sudharsan smashed 759 runs from 15 games, averaging 54.21 with a hundred and six half-centuries.

The issue with playing Dhruv Jurel

Dhruv Jurel also has impressive first-class numbers. The right-hander has scored 1462 runs from 24 games at an average of 48.73. He impressed in the India A games before the start of the Test series as well, making three half-centuries from four innings.

Jurel came in as a substitute wicketkeeper for the injured Rishabh Pant in the third Test at Lord's. While Jurel is also a good option, the issue lies with his role and position. Pant is likely to recover in time for the next game. As his injury is now known, India cannot have a substitute wicketkeeper for him at Manchester. The left-hander will have to keep and bat, without the option of doing just either.

That means Dhurv Jurel may not fit into the middle order as a pure batter, making it difficult to slot him in.

So, who replaces Karun Nair if the need be?

Ideally, India should look to play Sai Sudharsan, who has already played a Test in this series, rather than playing Dhruv Jurel as a pure batter. Sudharsan is more of a top order batter, accustomed to the No.3 position, while Jurel bats in the middle order.

India's experiment with promoting Karun Nair to No.3 from the middle order has clearly not worked well, which could be the case with Jurel. Picking a batter whose natural position is in the top order would make more sense to maintain the balance.

Sudharsan, being a left-hander, can also prove to be a good mix in the middle as compared to another right-hander. The 23-year-old is an ideal choice over someone who will have to bat out of position. Sudharsan's experience of having played County Cricket also strengthens his case.

