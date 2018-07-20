Dindigul to host 2018 Duleep Trophy from August 17

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 249 // 20 Jul 2018, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Washington Sundar won the Player of the Match award in last year's Duleep Trophy final

The 2018 edition of the Duleep Trophy is set to take place in Dindigul. The tournament, which was initially slated to be held in Chennai, has been moved to Natham after the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) proposed the change to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Citing prior commitments of hosting local tournaments, TNCA expressed the inability of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to play host to the upcoming Duleep Trophy edition. As a consequence, the tournament will be played at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul between August 17 and September 8.

The NPR College Ground at Natham is one of the three venues currently hosting the 2018 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The picturesque venue came into national prominence when Tamil Nadu and Jammu & Kashmir played a Ranji Trophy fixture in 2014.

Since then, the stadium has attracted quite a few high-profile matches. During one of those, Indian icons Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh effused praise on the venue at Dindigul. Possessing an impressive drainage system, the NPR College Ground can hold a capacity of a few thousand spectators.

The TNCA is confident of attracting sizeable crowds during the 2018 Duleep Trophy as plenty of prominent Indian players could feature in the tournament. It is understood that three of the five pitches at the venue will be utilized for the tournament.

The Duleep Trophy will continue to be played under lights with the pink ball. Considering that the 2018 edition will usher in Indian cricket's domestic season, the tournament should be televised. Having won the 2017 edition under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik, India Red will be the defending champions.

After the culmination of the Duleep Trophy on September 8, the 2018/19 Indian domestic season will be followed by the Vijay Hazare Trophy and then the Deodhar Trophy. The expanded Ranji Trophy edition will take place from November 1 to February 6.

Following the completion of the Irani Trophy, the 2018/19 men's cricket season will end with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on March 14.