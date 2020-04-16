Dinesh Karthik eyeing a spot in India's World T20 squad

Dinesh Karthik is looking to make an Indian team comeback through the T20 format.

Karthik was last in action for India at the 2019 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik is hoping for a comeback in the T20 format

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Karthik has expressed his desire to make a comeback into the Indian team through the T20 format.

The stylish middle-order batter, famously known for his match-winning knock against Bangladesh in the final of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy understands his ouster from the ODI setup but is optimistic of a comeback in the shortest format.

"My record in T20s has been good. The World Cup did not go as planned but even now I would like to think that I stand a chance in returning to the T20 side," he told PTI.

The Tamil Nadu captain last featured for the national team during the 2019 World Cup, where he made just 8 runs from two innings with the bat. Although KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are frontrunners for the 'keeper's spot, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain is hopeful of making the World T20 squad.

Dinesh Karthik in action for India

"There is a T20 World Cup around the corner and I know if I do well, I stand a good chance of making the team. I know it gets tougher every time. The team is getting stronger all the time and it is great to watch. But it is my duty to get better as a player and the rest will take care of itself," he added.

The Chennai-born 'keeper batsman has played 26 Test matches, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India. Notably, Dinesh Karthik has enjoyed the most success in the shortest format, averaging 33.25 with a strike rate of 143.52.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed a good run in the Indian Premier League, having amassed 3654 runs from 182 matches at a decent strike rate of 129.80. With cricketing action brought to a halt since mid-March, Dinesh Karthik will turn out for the Knight Riders when IPL 2020 commences later this year.