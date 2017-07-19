Dinesh Karthik wishes to play Tests for India under Virat Kohli

The wicket-keeper batsman also expressed his wish of playing for CSK in the IPL next year.

Karthik dreams of featuring in India's Test side under Kohli's stewardship

What’s the story?

It seems to be a day of self-promotion for Team India’s ODI and Test hopefuls. Earlier in the day, Manoj Tiwary made public his wish to be a solution to India’s middle-order woes.

By the evening, Dinesh Karthik, India’s ODI comeback man, claimed that he would be a good fit in the Indian Test team, and hoped to play under the new reign of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.

"I want to try to push for a spot in the Test team now that I am part of the ODI and T20 sides. That is a plausible dream for me. I would love to wear the whites again and play under Virat Kohli's captaincy," Karthik stated.

In case you didn’t know…

A successful domestic season ensured that Karthik made a comeback to the ODI and T20I sides, playing as a pure batsman, with MS Dhoni, and later Rishabh Pant, being the team’s wicket-keeping options.

Karthik kick-started his India career in 2004, becoming a temporary solution to India’s long quest for a quality wicket-keeper batsman. With Dhoni’s emergence, Karthik’s appearances receded, but his batting skills saw him feature in 73 ODIs, 23 Tests and 10 T20Is, a majority of them being as a frontline batsman.

The heart of the matter

The 2007 World T20 winner made a comeback in the Champions Trophy following it up with the recent limited-overs series in West Indies, where he scored an unbeaten 50 in the final ODI and capped it off with 48 in the one-off T20I.

Karthik believes that he can make an impact in the middle-order, given the range of shots in his arsenal. Calling himself a ‘two-skilled player’, Karthik said that he is both a genuine batsman and keeper.

He aims to play the 2019 World Cup by making every opportunity count in the lead-up to it. Conceding that he felt good after making a comeback and scoring runs for the country, Karthik exuded confidence in his abilities to play any format as both batsman and keeper.

What’s next?

Hailing from Chennai, the 32-year-old described Chennai Super Kings’ IPL return as a massive challenge, but revealed that he would love to turn up for his home city despite not playing for the franchise before.

Author’s take

A veteran of 153 first-class games, Karthik’s 15-year career has seen a lot of ups and downs. An acrobatic wicket-keeper to start with, the versatile 32-year-old turned into a frontline batsman, and played in multiple batting positions, even opening in Tests when the need arose.

Now that he has managed to break into the side, a consistent run of form could see him edge out other middle-order competitors, while his lightning fast reflexes in the field boost his resume even further.