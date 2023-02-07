"Discussion time" - Shikhar Dhawan seen having an intense chat with Jasprit Bumrah

Senior Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan recently caught up with his compatriot and ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from an injury that kept him out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Dhawan shared a couple of pictures with Bumrah on his social media handles where the pair were seen talking to each other.

The southpaw captioned the images:

"Discussion time with @jaspritb1 😎."

Dhawan was last seen in action during the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in December last year. Bumrah, on the other hand, last played in the T20I series against Australia prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah left out of India's squad for the first two Tests against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah (R) talking to Rahul Dravid.

The All India Senior Selection Committee didn't consider Jasprit Bumrah for the first two matches of the four-match home Test series against Australia.

Bumrah, who has been struggling with a stress reaction since last year, missed the Asia Cup 2022 and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He was set to return to action during the home ODI series against Sri Lanka in January but was eventually ruled out of the rubber.

He also missed the white-ball series against New Zealand and will not be a part of the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, he is likely to return to action for the final two games. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also hinted at the same during the three-match ODI series against the Kiwis.

"I'm expecting that; not expecting but hoping he plays the next two Test matches but again we don't want to take any risk with him," Rohit told reporters last month. "The back injuries are always critical. We have got a lot of cricket coming up after that as well, we will see, and we will monitor. We are in constant touch with doctors and physios at NCA and we are constantly hearing from them."

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, starting on Thursday, February 9.

