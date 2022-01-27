"Do you sea what I sea?" - Yuzvendra Chahal captured chilling with KL Rahul on a yacht in latest Instagram post 

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently took to his social media handles to give fans a glimpse of a fun-filled day in Cape Town. The player shared a picture alongside teammate KL Rahul in which the two were seen chilling on a yacht.

The post has received close to 3 lakh likes on Instagram at the time of writing. The leg-spinner captioned the post as:

"Do you sea what I sea ? 🌞 🌊."

India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal also posted a hilarious comment on the post as he suggested the two were posing for two different cameras. He wrote:

"@rahulkl @yuzi_chahal23 I see you both posing to 2 different cameras 🤣."

KL Rahul responsed by:

"What are you seeing yuz?"

Meanwhile, a number of netizens also predicted that the spinner was gearing up to play for the KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

"Yaa pre loading for playing under KL in #IPL2022." - wrote a user

KL Rahul led the 'Men in Blue' in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the Proteas in South Africa. Chahal was also an integral part of the squad. However, the results did not go in favor of the visitors as they suffered their first-ever ODI series white-wash in the Rainbow nation.

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants in their first-ever season of the cash-rich league. The franchise has also roped in Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis ahead of the mega auction.

Yuzvendra Chahal to go under the hammer in IPL 2022 auction

The bowler was let go by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. The crafty leg-spinner is an IPL veteran and is expected to be on the radar of many franchises.

The much-awaited auction is scheduled to take place in Bangalore next month. He is among the players who have listed their base price at the maximum of ₹2 crore for the event.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 31-year-old has played 114 matches so far in the T20 competition and has 139 wickets to his name in the same. He also has an impressive economy rate of 7.59 in the competition.

Edited by S Chowdhury