Down the memory lane of Shoaib Malik's exalted career

Shoaib Malik has become the first cricketer ever to feature in a 100 T20I matches, surpassing his countryman and long-time team-mate, Shahid Afridi’s tally of 99. The remarkable feat was achieved just a day after he surmounted the 2000 run-mark; only the third batsman and the first Asian to have his name emboldened on this rare archive too.

Hailing from the cricket enriched town of Sialkot, Malik has been around the International arena for an eternity, as it seems so. Spanning to nearly two decades, Malik’s career has been a topsy-turvy one, overly emphasized by an enthralling roller-coaster ride. The highlight of this accomplished career is, arguably, the limited-overs segment that has elevated Malik from an ordinary subcontinent cricketer to a well-versed and highly admired veteran of the game.

Malik captained Pakistan in the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007, nearly leading them to the world champions title. Pakistan fell just short in what proved to be a heartrending defeat in the final at the hands of their bitter foes, India. He, however, kept the national side intact and secured a substantial amount of triumphs in the shortest format. Under his leadership, Pakistan competed in 17 T20Is and maintained a staggering winning ratio of 73.52%. Malik then went on to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s WT20 2009 campaign where Pakistan trounced Sri Lanka to clinch the ultimate glory.

“Right now I’m not enjoying playing for Pakistan,” bemoaned an exasperated Malik during his struggles in 2014, as his international career hung by a loose thread. Unlike many others, however, Malik never threw in the white towel to surrender. Rather, he toiled hard during his domestic stints and starred for the sides he featured for.

Following the disastrous tour of England in 2010 where the greatest controversy in Pakistan Cricket’s history unfolded and scarred several players, Malik was ousted from the team in light of his mediocre form. Fortunes slid down pretty quickly then onwards as Malik couldn’t regain a permanent spot in the team. The 2013 Champions Trophy debacle was as dreadful for Pakistan as it was for Malik. He averaged a horrific 8.33 in the three games he participated in. Consequently, Malik was left out for all the limited-over matches Pakistan played in the following year.

2015 proved to be the annus mirabilis in Malik’s illustrious career; the year that rejuvenated his career. Due to his startling domestic form, Malik earned a call-up to the national side for the historic home-series against Zimbabwe. It proved to be a fairytale return for Malik as he instantly stamped his authority with a magnificent century in front of a jam-packed Lahore crowd.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe - One Day International 2015

Defying odds as well as his critics, Malik returned honors by averaging way over 100 in ODI Cricket, that year. Limited-overs aside, his remarkable double ton in the Abu Dhabi Test against England was another highlight that announced his dream-like comeback to Cricket fans. He retired from the longest format on a high right after the conclusion of that series and dedicated himself to serving Pakistan in the shorter formats.

Pakistan v England - 2nd Test: Day Three

Since then, Malik has developed into the backbone of Pakistan’s middle order and has been a routine feature for the team. Following the exoduses of veterans like Misbah, Afridi and Younis, Malik uplifted himself to take the responsibility of schooling and managing a youngster-studded batting line-up.

Along with being in stupendous form himself, Malik also carried the team and has been to the team’s rescue numerous times. Like a godfather fostering his godchildren, Malik led the revival of Pakistan’s T20I and ODI teams, possibly laying down the genesis of Pakistan Cricket’s much-awaited golden generation.

The most monumental and grandiose of achievements came in the mid-summer of 2017 where an underdog, nethermost ranked Pakistani team routed the mighty Indians in the Champions Trophy Final to scribble down an astonishing tale of redemption. Malik, yet again, played a substantial role; acting as a front man for Pakistan in this crusade. He had his bit of vengeance too as he avenged India exactly a decade after the harrowing 2007 defeats.

Malik is also one of the primary reasons behind Pakistan’s unmatched streak in T20Is off late; they have won 20 of the 24 matches they have contested since the WT20 back in 2016. In his previous 25 T20I games, Malik has compiled 777 runs at an incredible average that is well over 70 and a strike rate nearing the 150-mark.

The 36-year old has already publicized his retirement plans from ODI Cricket following next year’s World Cup but hopes to keep playing T20Is till the WT20 scheduled in 2020. His all-round prowess will be vital if Pakistan need to give themselves any chance of lifting next year’s World Cup. Pakistan would be looking to utilize his services as efficiently as they can before the maestro bows down for the final time.