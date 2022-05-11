Download the top sports betting apps in India

Are you looking for the best mobile betting app accessible from India? Well, you have just landed on the right platform!

We have done thorough research to bring our readers all the information they need about India's top betting apps. Check out the list below!

Best Betting Apps

Sports matches are all about thrill and excitement. You might not be in the stadium, but cheering for your favorite team or player is another level of fantastic experience during the match. Now add betting to this adventure, and you will encounter an epic adrenaline feeling.

However, not everyone can afford to sit in front of a TV or desktop to watch a match and bet. And this is where the mobile betting apps come into the picture.

Sports betting apps offer you the luxury of betting on the go. You can literally access the matches to view and bet from anywhere and at any time. Whether you are at the office working or in college break, just take out the mobile app and get going!

The best part is you can even watch live matches on these betting apps. So, if you are on a commute or travelling, you don’t have to worry about missing your favourite cricket matches. Just sign-up for one of the betting apps, watch the ongoing matches and place bets on the favorable team!

For Indian punters, the apps support various cricket tournaments such as Test matches, Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup, and more.

10Cric offers free bets and bonuses

Bonus: 150% Bonus up to ₹32,000 + ₹500 Free Bet

10CRIC is one of the top betting platforms for Indian users. It was established in 2013 and is operated by the Chancier B.V. It operates legally using the Curacao e-Gaming License.

The site hosts dedicated domestic and international cricket tournaments that you can access to watch and bet. Tournaments like IPL, Test Series, Twenty20 World Cup, CPL and many others are standard here.

Apart from cricket, the site is home to over 50 different sports markets for pre-match and live betting. You can access all this and more in its dedicated mobile application.

The 10CRIC betting app has many features to ensure users a top-quality experience. This includes live streaming of matches, secure deposits, faster payouts, 24/7 customer support, etc.

Devices : Android, iOS

: Android, iOS Top Features of the Mobile app :

: Complete betting coverage

Supports multiple sports and markets

Competitive odds

Likes/Dislikes for the Mobile app :

: Responsive interface

Easy to use

Available for both Android and iOS devices

Limited Indian withdrawal options

Available Sports Markets: Has 60 sports with 2000 bet types

Fun88 offers live streaming of matches

Bonus: 400% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹2000

Fun88 started providing its betting services in India in August 2020. However, the brand has been active in other parts of the world long before. It is a reliable site presenting a wide range of betting options.

From cricket to kabaddi, hockey, tennis, football, e-sports, basketball and more, the site allows for a variety of betting options. Additionally, it also has different bonus deals, seasonal promotional offers, casino gaming, etc. are accessible here.

To experience all this, you can download the Fun88 mobile application on your phone. The top betting app has all the best features that you see on its site. Whether it's sports markets, lucrative bonuses, live betting, VIP program or banking methods, the app has everything to keep you entertained on the go!

Devices : Android, iOS

: Android, iOS Top Features of the Mobile app :

: Live betting available

Live streaming of matches

Various cricket tournaments are available

Likes/Dislikes for the Mobile app :

: Early cash-out

Faster registration process

Indian banking options available for transactions

Limited withdrawal options

Available Sports Markets: Offers over 10,000 matches on different sports every month.

Parimatch is one of the most well known betting sites

Bonus: 150% Welcome Bonus of up to ₹20,000

Parimatch was established in 1994 and is one of the leading online betting platforms globally. With over 25 years of experience in this industry, the platform is loved and relied on by many for online sports betting.

Indians can now access this authentic site to gamble online. It has a great selection of sports betting options that include cricket, tennis, football, table tennis, volleyball, e-sports and more.

To make your betting ventures more exciting, the site has included a dedicated mobile betting app. You can download the app on your Android and iOS mobile phones. It is accessible in 5 different Indian languages for a more customized betting experience.

Devices : iOS and Android

: iOS and Android Top Features of the Mobile app :

: Responsive app interface

Easy navigation

Accessible in five different languages

Odds featured in decimal, American, fractional and Hong Kong

Likes/Dislikes for the Mobile app :

: Supports various Indian payment methods

Sports, esports, virtual sports, and more is available on the app

Pre-match and live betting markets

Curacao license

Available Sports Markets: Features 25 sports markets with hundreds of events and tournaments under them

Bons is a site that was launched in 2020

Bonus: 200% On your first deposit over ₹500

Bons is a brand new sports betting platform formed in 2020. The site offers an extensive collection of online sports betting markets for Indian punters to access. The list covers all the important sports options, including cricket, tennis, football, eSports, etc.

The platform also features regular sports bonuses, live betting, loyalty program benefits, easy deposits and withdrawals etc., for convenient betting. Add to this a modern mobile sports betting app to gamble on the move.

The Bons sports betting app is compatible with various devices such as smartphones and tablets. It is securely built, allowing for protected deposits, withdrawals, and betting.

Devices : Android

: Android Top Features for Mobile :

: Includes a wide-range of sports betting options

Easy navigation and intuitive interface

Exclusive promotions and bonus offers

Crypto-friendly app

Likes/Dislikes for Mobile :

: Accessible in different Indian languages

Supports both FIAT and cryptocurrencies

24/7 customer support

Works well with slow internet also

Not as many Indian payment options

Available Sports Markets: Includes all top Indian sports interests such as cricket, football, tennis, basketball, and esports.

Mobile Betting Sites vs Mobile Betting Apps in India

Did you know that not all betting operators offer mobile betting apps?

Yes, it's the digital era, and still, some operators lack the option of mobile apps. So, you are now left with the option of the mobile betting site rather than the betting app.

Both the betting sites and betting apps have their advantages and disadvantages. We are describing all the details below in the table.

Betting Sites Betting Apps Requires login every time you try to bet Requires no frequent logins Comes with similar bonuses as on the desktop site Sometimes offer customized app bonuses No notifications until you log into the site on your mobile phone Notifies when a match begins, new offers arrive executed transactions, etc. It is slightly inconvenient to make transactions It is easy to deposit and withdraw Not so user-friendly for watching live matches Best to watch live-streamed matches Does not offer a personalized experience Can adjust and save to get a personalized betting experience

Why do we recommend the Top Betting Apps?

As we mentioned earlier that not all the operators offer sports betting apps. Also, some of the operators currently have primitive applications that are not worth trying. Such apps’ interface lacks speed, easy navigation, and no security while making deposits and withdrawals, lagging etc.

So, we are left with a bunch of sports betting apps worthy to access from India.

Our team searches many applications to list the top betting apps for Indian users. To list any betting app as best, we consider various elements. Read below to know the factors that we consider before recommending any app.

Availability: We start by looking for the availability of the mobile betting app by any said operator. Once we know that the operator hosts a mobile app, we check the operating systems it supports. We try and ensure the app works on both iOS and Android devices. This is because it is common for punters to use different OS devices, and the app must be available for everyone.

Sports Coverage: Next, we check if the app covers a wide range of sports options. Also, we ensure there are betting markets available for Indian users. These include cricket, football, tennis, basketball, kabaddi, hockey and others.

Reliable: It is necessary for the operator to be a reliable one. We know this by the license they carry. If the betting operator is licensed and regulated, they can be trusted.

Easy Navigation: The app must offer easy navigation and a responsive interface. Slow and lagging apps spoil the interest in watching matches and betting online. Hence, they are highly undesirable.

Top Betting Sites Features

Apart from the options mentioned above, here are some top betting site features:

Live Betting : Live matches and betting offer an amazing thrill and fun. Hence, this element is often sought by seasoned punters at the betting site. If you are a new user, we highly recommend checking this feature before registering at the betting platform.

: Live matches and betting offer an amazing thrill and fun. Hence, this element is often sought by seasoned punters at the betting site. If you are a new user, we highly recommend checking this feature before registering at the betting platform. Number of Payment Options : Indian users require user-friendly payment options to process deposits and withdrawals. So, often look for sites that support Indian banking methods and the Indian Rupee currency.

: Indian users require user-friendly payment options to process deposits and withdrawals. So, often look for sites that support Indian banking methods and the Indian Rupee currency. Good Odds : It is crucial that bettors receive appropriate returns on their winnings. This is possible through good odds offered by the operators.

: It is crucial that bettors receive appropriate returns on their winnings. This is possible through good odds offered by the operators. Bonus Deals: Top betting platforms always try to spice up the user experience by offering reasonable bonus deals. Bonus deals can be in the form of deposit match-up, cashback offers, reload offers etc. Hence, it is recommended to opt for such a site to profit from the operator.

Things to Consider Before Downloading Top Betting Apps

We try to mention the platforms that we think are best for the users. However, you can also research before downloading the sports betting app. Try considering the following mentioned points:

Check the size of the app and ensure you have that much space on your mobile phone. We often suggest our readers to go for small to medium size apps to ensure a faster and better user experience.

Look for all the important features in the app, such as live betting, live match streaming, betting types, cash-out option etc.

Another important thing is currency and payment options. The apps that support Indian banking options and INR currency are the best to opt for. You can save a lot on currency conversion fees, third-party payment fees, etc.

How to Download a Sports Betting App?

There are different ways one can download the sports betting app. It all depends on its availability in a particular form and platform. We have included all the necessary ways that you can download the top betting apps:

Direct from the Sports Betting Site: Many operators include a download link to their betting apps on their site itself. You can check out the site and install the app from there.

By Visiting the App Store or Play Store: Next option is to visit the App Store or Play Store, depending on your device OS. Search for the betting app to download and install it.

Android APK file: Generally, Android APK files are available to download on the betting sites. You can just click on the file to download it. Then run the file to install it on your mobile phone.

Mobile-version App Link: Mobile-version app links can also be directly installed from the betting site. To install, just right click on the app link and select install. It will be linked to your browser. You can use it from the browser instantly whenever you want to gamble.

FAQs

1. Are Betting Apps legal in India?

There are no restrictions or central laws that prevent Indian punters from using betting apps in the region. However, some state laws in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra have banned betting in the region. So, we encourage you to check the rules in your state and then download the betting apps for usage.

2. Can you bet using a sports app?

Yes, you can bet using a sports app. Several sports betting sites have developed dedicated mobile applications for users to download and bet on.

3. What is the most popular betting app?

There are several popular betting apps. However, we have included the top four in our list above. These include Parimatch, Bons, Fun88 and 10CRIC. These apps have all the necessary features that make your betting experience amazing. So, try them out!

4. How do betting apps work?

Betting apps are built to work similarly to any other applications. These apps include several important elements to present users with enhanced betting sessions.

Download the app by visiting the betting site or AppStore, or PlayStore. Install it on your smartphone or tablet, register, deposit and start betting!

5. What betting apps give free bets?

Betting apps like Fun88 and 10CRIC offer free bets for users as a part of promotional deals.

