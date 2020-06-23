Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Here are all the details of the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 set to commence on June 23.

10 teams will be taking part in the competition that will end on July 8.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020

The Caribbean islands are set to host yet another exciting tournament with the St Lucia T10 Blast 2020, organised by the St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) set to commence on June 23.

The league will feature ten teams namely the Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindhood, Choiseul Clay Pots, Labourie Bay Royals, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Mabouya Constrictiors, Mon Repos Stars, Soufriere Sulphur City, South Castries and Vieux Fort North Raiders. All the games of the St Lucia T10 will be played at the Darren Sammy International Stadium in St Lucia.

The teams have been divided into two five-team groups and the group stage encounters will go on until July 2. The top two teams from both groups will progress to the Super Four stage and then the semifinals. The final of the St Lucia T10 2020 League will be played on Wednesday, July 8.

Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 schedule (All times in IST)

June 23, Tuesday

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Soufriere Sulphur City at 10:00 PM

June 24, Wednesday

Advertisement

Mabouya Constrictior vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

June 24, Wednesday

Babonneu Leatherbacks vs Central Castries Mindhood at 10:00 PM

June 25, Thursday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

July 25, Thursday

Soufriere Sulphur City vs Mabouya Constrictior at 10:00 PM

June 26, Friday

Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries at 12:00 AM

June 26, Friday

Central Castries Mindhood vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at 10:00 PM

June 27, Saturday

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

June 27, Saturday

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mabouya Constrictior at 10:00 PM

June 28, Sunday

Babboneu Leatherbacks vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters at 12:00 AM

June 28, Sunday

Mabouya Constrictior vs South Castries at 10:00 PM

June 29, Monday

Central Castries Mindhood vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

June 29, Monday

Choiseul Clay Pots vs Mon Repos Stars at 10:00 PM

June 30, Tuesday

Babboneu Leatherbacks vs Vieux Fort North Raiders at 12:00 AM

June 30, Tuesday

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals 10:00 PM

July 1, Wednesday

Soufriere Sulphur City vs Man Repos Stars at 12:00 AM

July 1, Wednesday

Choiseul Clay Pots vs South Castries at 10:00 PM

July 2, Thursday

Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Laborie Bay Royals at 12:00 AM

July 2, Thursday

South Castries vs Soufriere Sulphur City 10:00 PM

July 3, Friday

Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Central Castries Mindhood at 12:00 AM

July 3, Friday

Teams: 1st GA vs 2nd GB at 10:00 PM

July 4, Saturday

Teams: 2nd GA vs 1st GB at 12:00 AM

July 4, Saturday

Teams: 1st GA vs 2nd GA at 10:00 PM

July 5, Sunday

Teams: 2nd GA vs 2nd GB at 12:00 AM

July 5, Sunday

Teams: 2nd GA vs 2nd GB at 10:00 PM

July 6, Monday

Teams: 2nd GA vs 2nd GB at 12:00 AM

Semifinal 1: July 6, Monday

Teams: 2nd S4 vs 3rd S4

Semifinal 2: July 7, Tuesday

Teams: 1st S4 vs 4th S4

SLT10 Final: July 8, Wednesday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast live streaming details

All the games of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast will be streamed live on the Fancode App.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2020 full squads

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Altenor Linus, Abraham Steven, Charles Jevon, Thomas Caleb, Anthony Kissinger, Pierre Tristan, Antoine Zayee, Joseph Alex, Henry Quaine, Eugene Devon, Wilfred Nehemiah, Wilfred Isiah and Elizee Graig.

Central Castries Mindhood: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Keygan Arnold, Alvin Prospere, Sanjay Hayle, Dillan John, Stephen Naitram, Gaspard Prospere, Keddy Lesporis, Jamaal James, Tyler Sookwa, Jaden Elibox, Jemmi Mauricette, Johnnel Eugene and Rahym Joseph.

Choiseul Clay Pots: Audy Alexander, Clem St. Rose, Jason Simon, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Valange St. Ange, Quincy St. Rose, Nick Joseph, Stephan Theophan, Alvinaus Simon, , Bronte Bess, Junior Henry and Sky Laffeuille.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dalton Polius, Garvin Serieux, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Dane Edward, Lee Solomon, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Jard Goodman, Larry Edwards, Kimani Melius, Kymani Sexius and Simeon Gerson.

Mabouya Constrictiors: Christian Ange, Dale Smith, Denzel James, Chard Polius, Nean Deterville, Rick Smith, Randal Rithal, Murgaran Shoulette, Maius Stanislaus, Shem Severin, Zachary Edmund, Lennice Modeste and Orey Changoo.

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Sabinus Emmanuel, Craig Emmanuel, Dichege Henry, Keon Gaston, Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin and Jamal Lesmond.

Soufriere Sulphur City: Ashley Hippoltye, Bradley Tisson, Julia Sylvester, Tennacy Hippoltye, Shani Mesmain, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Denver Didier, Quint Mesmain, Kervell Prospere, Sanjay Pamphile, Wayne Prospere and Xytus Emmanuel.

South Castries: Daren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Alex Antoine, Kester Charlemagne, Malcolm Monrose, Kemrol Charles, Noelle Leo, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Collinus Callender and Tonius Simon.

Vieux Fort North Raiders: Atanus Alberson, Chrislon Fanis, Hafeez Ali, Junior Peter, Richie Robert, Jevin Isidore, Al Prince, Garvey Mitchel, David Naitram, Curtly Johnny, Ernell Sextius, Shem Paul and Ricky Hippoltye.

Labourie Bay Royals: TBD