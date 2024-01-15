DSG vs JSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 15, 2024

On Monday, January 15, Durban’s Super Giants (DSG) will take on Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the seventh match of the SA20 2024 at Kingsmead in Durban.

DSG won their opening fixture against MI Cape Town by 11 runs (DLS Method). They continued their momentum in the following game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, winning by 35 runs. Jon Jon Smuts was named the Player of the Match for his belligerent 75 and two wickets.

JSK, meanwhile, are coming off a 98-run loss against MI Cape Town (MICT). MICT posted a massive 243/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Super Kings were bowled out for 145 in 17.5 overs.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DSG vs JSK Dream11 match:

#3 JJ Smuts (DSG) - 7.5 credits

JJ Smuts in action (Credits: SA20)

JJ Smuts of Durban’s Super Giants is a seasoned all-rounder. He has featured in 180 T20s, smashing over 4,000 runs and taking 110 wickets.

Smuts smashed a fine half-century (75) off 38 deliveries in the last game, including four fours and seven sixes. He also took a couple of wickets, making him a worthy pick as captain/vice-captain in your DSG vs JSK Dream11 team.

#2 Faf du Plessis (JSK) - 9.0 credits

Faf du Plessis in action (Credits: SA20)

Faf du Plessis is a vastly experienced campaigner who has the potential to rack up big runs and provide a strong start to his side. However, the veteran batter underperformed in the previous game, scoring six off 10 deliveries. Nevertheless, we believe him to be an excellent pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DSG vs JSK Dream11 match.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (DSG) - 9.0 credits

Nicholas Pooran celebrates his century during the 2023 ODI World Cup (PC: ICC)

Nicholas Pooran had a slow start to his SA20 campaign after being dismissed for 11 in the first game. However, he bounced back with an entertaining unbeaten 60 off 31 deliveries in the last match, including five fours and four sixes.

With his immense power, Pooran is our top pick as captain/vice-captain for the DSG vs JSK Dream11 match.

