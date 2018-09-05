Parvez Rasool crosses 200-wicket milestone in first-class cricket

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST News 965 // 05 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Parvez Rasool took a four-wicket haul in the Duleep Trophy final

Jammu and Kashmir's Parvez Rasool reached the 200-wicket mark in first-class cricket on Wednesday courtesy of his four wicket-haul against India Blue in the Duleep Trophy final at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul.

Courtesy of this, the off-spinning all-rounder added one more 'first' to his tally as he became the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to reach this feat. He is also the only player from the state to have played for India and featured in the IPL as well.

After claiming a seven-wicket haul in the previous match against the same opposition, Rasool was once again the start for India Red in the Duleep Trophy final. He finished with figures of 53.3-10-150-4 as India Blue posted the mammoth total of 541 runs in the first innings.

A consistent performer at the domestic circuit, Parvez hasn't got too many chances to play for India as the 29-year-old only has a solitary ODI and a T20I to show for his efforts so far.

Apart from taking 200 wickets in 67 matches at a healthy economy of 2.93, Parvez has scored 3,680 runs as well. As a middle-order batsman for Jammu and Kashmir, he averages 35 in List-A cricket as well.

The two-time winner of Lala Amarnath Best Allrounder in Ranji Trophy, the all-rounder has endured a lot of struggle to get to where he is today. But his performances so far have already proven to be the springboard for the next generation of cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir with the rise of Manzoor Dar who got an IPL contract last year and Qamran Iqbal who made it to the India U-19 side recently.

With 11 wickets in 3 innings of Duleep Trophy so far, he will be hoping to end the tournament on a high and further push his case for a national call-up.