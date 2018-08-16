Duleep Trophy 2018: Tamil Nadu's K Vignesh and Baba Indrajith eager to impress in Dindigul

Dindigul will play host to this year's Duleep Trophy

When Tamil Nadu Cricket Association were bestowed with the responsibility of hosting Duleep Trophy 2018, many expected that the games will take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. But the tournament was subsequently moved to Dindigul and now will take place at the picturesque NPR College ground in Natham.

Four Tamil Nadu players are part of the Duleep Trophy squads and fast bowler K Vignesh and Baba Indrajith have both welcomed the move and are eager to make the most of familiar conditions in an unfamiliar setting.

In the Tamil Nadu Premier League, both Vignesh and Indrajith have played in Dindigul for their respective sides and will have insight about the conditions that few others enjoy as they both turn out for India Green. Both players are looking to make the most of the advantage they enjoy even though they will be playing first-class cricket with a pink ball under lights.

"I am looking forward to it. It is going to be a hectic tournament just after the TNPL but playing under lights is a new thing for me. I am going to play with the pink ball as well so it is going to be a good experience with a lot of good talent," K Vignesh told Sportskeeda.

The fast bowler, who enjoyed a pre-season trip to Australia will be looking to implement the various aspects of the game which he worked on there and admitted that the knowledge of the conditions in Dindigul is something that he will pass on to his teammates.

"I have played in Dindigul so I might know the insights of Dindigul, how the wicket might behave, what time to attack. Those are the things I can use to my advantage and pass on to my teammates," Vignesh added.

One teammate, who knows all about playing in Dindigul is Baba Indrajith, who sees the venue for the Duleep Trophy as an "added advantage" as he looks to impress and push his case for national contention.

The 24-year-old batsman who averages nearly 50 in first-class cricket believes that the move to switch the games to Dindigul is good for the development of cricket in the area, which has already improved thanks to the TNPL. But he also knows the importance of playing well in this year's Duleep Trophy, especially with the eyes of the selectors hooked firmly on unearthing the next star.

I think it is good for Dindigul. It is a very nice ground and the matches are day-night and with the pink ball, which will be nice. I have played in Dindigul for a very long time and it is an added advantage.

"It is important to contribute in these matches because if you score well in these matches, you get noticed," says the 24-year-old who scored a double century for India Red in last year's Duleep Trophy at Kanpur.