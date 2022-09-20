Duleep Trophy 2022 Final, South Zone vs West Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The final of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will see South Zone square off against West Zone. The SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore will host this exciting contest from September 21-25.

South Zone qualified for the final on the back of a comprehensive win over North Zone in the second semi-final. Batting first, South Zone posted a mammoth 630 on the board, thanks to centuries from Rohan Kunnummal (143), Hanuma Vihari (134), and Ricky Bhui (103*). Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore then picked up seven wickets with the ball to knock over North Zone on 207.

Telukupalli Ravi Teja scored a ton in the second innings as they declared their innings on 316. The bowlers then stepped up and knocked over the opposition on 94 to win the game by 645 runs.

West Zone, meanwhile, faced North East Zone in the first quarter-final, which resulted in a draw. West Zone qualified for the semis where they defeated Central Zone to seal a berth in the final.

After being asked to bat first, West Zone were bundled out on 257. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and knocked over Central Zone on 128.

Prithvi Shaw smashed a century in the second innings, which helped them post 371 on the board. Shams Mulani picked up a fifer to knock over Central Zone on 221 and give his side a 279-run win.

South Zone vs West Zone Match Details:

Match: South Zone vs West Zone, Final, Duleep Trophy, 2022.

Date and Time: September 21-25 2022, 09:30 am IST.

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

South Zone vs West Zone Pitch Report

The pitch at the SNR College Cricket Ground looks good for batting. The new-ball bowlers might get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once they get set, they can start playing their strokes freely.

South Zone vs West Zone Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Coimbatore on the opening day are expected to range between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius. No rain is predicted over the next four days and a full game is expected to be played.

South Zone vs West Zone Probable XIs

South Zone

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari (c), Rohan Kunnummal, Manish Pandey, Baba Indrajith, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Ricky Bhui (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Basil Thampi, Tanay Thyagarajan

West Zone

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Armaan Jaffer, Het Patel (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atit Sheth, Jaydev Unadkat, Chintan Gaja

South Zone vs West Zone Match Prediction

With both South Zone and West Zone coming off comprehensive wins in their respective semi-final clashes, fans can expect another cracking contest in the final.

West Zone have a good balance to their side, which is likely to tilt the clash in their favor.

Prediction: West Zone to win this encounter.

South Zone vs West Zone details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Ajinkya Rahane to score a century? Yes No 0 votes so far