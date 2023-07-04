Duleep Trophy 2023, 1st semi-final, West Zone vs Central Zone: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather and Live Streaming

West Zone and Central Zone are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 on Wednesday, July 5. The KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur will host the contest.

Central Zone, led by Shivam Mavi, will go into the match after beating East Zone by 170 runs in the quarter-final. Spinner Saurabh Kumar won the Player of the Match for returning with 11 wickets, including an eight-wicket haul.

After being bowled out for 182 in their first innings, Central Zone took a lead of 60 runs. Chasing 299, East Zone were bowled out for 129 runs in 29.4 overs after Saurabh Kumar’s heroics with the ball.

Led by Priyank Panchal, West Zone have a strong squad at their disposal. Cheteshwar Pujara will be keen to prove a point after being left out of India's squad from the tour of West Indies.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, are also important parts of the team. Sarfaraz Khan was recently not picked for the West Indies Tests and he will be looking to put up a strong performance here.

West Zone vs Central Zone Match Details

Match: Central Zone vs East Zone, Duleep Trophy 2023

Date and Time: July 5, 2023, Wednesday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

West Zone vs Central Zone Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Alur is not expected to be an absolute belter. A low-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

West Zone vs Central Zone Weather Forecast

There is a 35 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

Central Zone

Himanshu Mantri, Shubham S Sharma, Kunal Chandela, Vivek Singh, Saransh Jain, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Mavi (c), Saurabh Kumar, Avesh Khan, and Yash Thakur.

West Zone

Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Shams Mulani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chintan Gaja, Chetan Sakariya, Arzan Nagwaswalla, and Atit Sheth.

West Zone vs Central Zone Match Predictions

West Zone will go into the match as favorites as they have a number of players, who have played for India and their A teams.

Prediction: West Zone to win this contest.

Central Zone vs East Zone and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

